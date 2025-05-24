Big game from Allisha Gray leads Dream to win over Wings

A layup from Gray ended the run but the Wings remained in pursuit. A layup from Kaila Charles trimmed the Dream‘s advantage to five, 70-65. However, a few possessions later, Maya Caldwell added a three pointer to put the Dream back up by 10 with 4:14 to play in regulation.

From there, the Dream used key efforts from Nia Coffey, Gray and Rhyne Howard to hold an eight-to-10-point cushion before sealing the victory.

The Dream extended their lead in the third quarter, going up by as many as 13 points after five straight points from Jones, to hold a 48-35 advantage with 6:24 to play. From there, the Dream continued their streak of hot shooting.

Caldwell chipped in six of the Dream‘s 11 bench points while the team converted a whopping 62.5% from the floor, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, to take a 68-50 lead into fourth quarter.

The Wings’ Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in last month’s WNBA Draft, had 11 points and 5 assists, but shot just 4-of-15 from the field.

Leading 32-28 after Brittney Griner’s hook shot with 2:33 to play in second, the Dream went on a 5-2 run behind a three from Caldwell and a pair of free throws from Gray, giving the team a 37-30 advantage at halftime. The Dream finished the first half shooting 41.2% from the floor while holding the Wings to 12 points, a new season-low for second-quarter points for Dallas.

Te-Hina Paopao took a hit to the face while securing an offensive rebound as the Dream trailed the Wings 14-11 with 3:56 to play in the first quarter. After the timeout, the teams exchanged baskets before the Wings held a 18-17 advantage at end of the frame.

The Dream return to action on Sunday against the Connecticut Sun in the last contest of their back-to-back games.