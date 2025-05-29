“Being average is boring,” Deila said. “I want to see more personality. I want to see more togetherness. I want to see more energy.”

Explore Atlanta United finally looks like the team manager Ronny Deila promised

The Five Stripes unleashed one of their fiercest performances down the stretch against Orlando. They made the Lions lose their cool with three yellow cards and a red card in the final 20 minutes. Orlando received six cards — five yellow and one red — in the match.

Deila credited the crowd of 39,275 for edging Orlando to its breaking point. He also noted that the team gave its fans something to be excited for with seven goals across its last two matches.

“Thanks to everybody else here,” Deila said. “We were there to create something with them because we gave them something to cheer about, but also the atmosphere we created, in the end — it was impossible to stay calm. They lost their head, and we get the win.”

The Five Stripes’ victory gave them their first winning streak. Deila believes it will create belief vital to turning around a team that still has over half its matches ahead. Atlanta began the year with just two victories in 14 contests but has now won each of its last two.

“We have to start to believe in ourselves,” Deila said. “Start to be more killer. Need to start to get out of your own skin, start to show who we are. Sometimes, you’re going to fail, but also you’re going to win.”

Deila’s statement means different things to different players, but for veteran goalkeeper Brad Guzan, Atlanta’s intensity is what can set it apart. The Five Stripes need to show energy when tackling, defending, running and aggressively getting to the box when the ball is wide right.

They showed glimpses of it in their win against Orlando, so the next step is to consistently deliver for 90 minutes.

And that starts on Saturday against New York.