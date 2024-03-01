Willis arrives at hearing

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis joined prosecutors at their table shortly before they were slated to begin their closing statements at the hearing.

Wearing a bright red dress, Willis sat leaning forward in her chair, intently listening to prosecutor Adam Abbate as he began his remarks.

Earlier, five defense attorneys had laid out the case for Willis to be disqualified.

It is Willis’ first time in Judge Scott McAfee’s courtroom since she delivered fiery testimony defending her reputation last month.