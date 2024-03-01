BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in court hearing that’s overshadowed Fulton DA’s election interference case
Politics

Willis arrives at hearing

By
30 minutes ago

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis joined prosecutors at their table shortly before they were slated to begin their closing statements at the hearing.

Wearing a bright red dress, Willis sat leaning forward in her chair, intently listening to prosecutor Adam Abbate as he began his remarks.

Earlier, five defense attorneys had laid out the case for Willis to be disqualified.

It is Willis’ first time in Judge Scott McAfee’s courtroom since she delivered fiery testimony defending her reputation last month.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis arrives during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case, Friday, March, 1, 2024, in Atlanta. The hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

HAPPENING TODAY
Closing arguments in Fulton DA removal fight10h ago

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

UPDATE
Peachtree Street reopens in Buckhead after days-long sinkhole repair
2h ago

Credit: AP

University of Georgia students: United in grief, divided politically
23h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
10h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
10h ago

Credit: AP

Top QB prospect Jayden Daniels met with Falcons
6h ago
The Latest
Prosecutors argue burden hasn’t been met for removal
23m ago
Defense slams Willis’ ‘threats’ against Wade’s wife
33m ago
‘The original sin:’ Relationship cover-up sparked conflicts of interest
47m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals