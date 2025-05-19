“But it is on life support,” she said. “The Georgia Court of Appeals ended up removing District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from the case. [Her office] has appealed that decision to the state Supreme Court, and we’re waiting to see if they’re going to take it up or not.”

If the Georgia Supreme Court upholds Willis’ disqualification, Fulton County taxpayers could be on the hook for millions of dollars in defense fees under the new law.

Then, Bluestein and Murphy answer listener questions about executive orders, first lady Marty Kemp, and Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest round of vetoes.

New episodes of the podcast are available weekly wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.