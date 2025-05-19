On Monday’s edition of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, journalists Patricia Murphy and Greg Bluestein of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discussed Gov. Brian Kemp signing SB 244 into law.
That bill could allow President Donald Trump to recoup millions of dollars from taxpayers for his own legal fees from the Georgia election interference case.
AJC senior reporter Tamar Hallerman, who covered the case extensively, said the case against Trump and his co-defendants “is not quite dead.”
“But it is on life support,” she said. “The Georgia Court of Appeals ended up removing District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from the case. [Her office] has appealed that decision to the state Supreme Court, and we’re waiting to see if they’re going to take it up or not.”
If the Georgia Supreme Court upholds Willis’ disqualification, Fulton County taxpayers could be on the hook for millions of dollars in defense fees under the new law.
Then, Bluestein and Murphy answer listener questions about executive orders, first lady Marty Kemp, and Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest round of vetoes.
