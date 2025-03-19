What Trump’s tariffs mean for Georgia

On Wednesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, hosts Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy talk about the Trump administration’s tariffs and their impact on prices in Georgia with Gavin Bade, who reports on trade, economics and industrial policy for The Wall Street Journal.
Bade said people confused with where the current tariffs stand are not alone.
President Donald Trump initially delayed implementation of 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, then let them go into effect earlier this month before quickly pausing them until April 2. Tariffs of 20% on Chinese imports are already in effect.
Bade said Georgians could feel the squeeze in several areas if those Canadian and Mexican tariffs go into effect as planned next month. He highlighted cellphones, groceries and car parts as areas of concern.
“But I do think that the potential for disruptions, especially for Georgians, is really intense here,” Bade said. “We’re looking broad, broad swathes of the Georgia economy being directly affected by these price increases.”
New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”
Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at (770) 810-5297.
On the next episode: Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy talk about the midterm election and races heating up in 2026.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
‘People are spooked’: Tariff uncertainty paralyzes some Georgia firms' plans
Tariff whiplash from the White House has given Georgia businesses anything but certainty in recent weeks.
Featured
Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Barbara Rivera Holmes to be first Latina to hold statewide constitutional office
Barbara Rivera Holmes, who leads the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the first Latina to hold a statewide constitutional office in Georgia.
Atlanta exempts Beltline, others from parts of tree ordinance to expedite projects
Proponents say the move would allow Atlanta to clear a backlog of projects, but environmentalists warn it could hamper its ability to maintain its trademark tree canopy.
‘Y’all took all our weed.’ 62 jailed in St. Patrick’s ruse on Ga. highway
Dozens were arrested in Georgia during the St. Patrick's Day weekend at an I-16 police checkpoint where motorists driving illegally or impaired are often fooled into stopping.