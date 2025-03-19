Politics
What Trump’s tariffs mean for Georgia

Hosts Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy break down the effects of tariffs in the Peach State.
Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

30 minutes ago

On Wednesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, hosts Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy talk about the Trump administration’s tariffs and their impact on prices in Georgia with Gavin Bade, who reports on trade, economics and industrial policy for The Wall Street Journal.

Bade said people confused with where the current tariffs stand are not alone.

President Donald Trump initially delayed implementation of 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, then let them go into effect earlier this month before quickly pausing them until April 2. Tariffs of 20% on Chinese imports are already in effect.

Bade said Georgians could feel the squeeze in several areas if those Canadian and Mexican tariffs go into effect as planned next month. He highlighted cellphones, groceries and car parts as areas of concern.

“But I do think that the potential for disruptions, especially for Georgians, is really intense here,” Bade said. “We’re looking broad, broad swathes of the Georgia economy being directly affected by these price increases.”

On the next episode: Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy talk about the midterm election and races heating up in 2026.

