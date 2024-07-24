Politics

There’s no consensus in Georgia over who Kamala Harris should pick as a running mate

Lots of names have popped up as potential running mates with Vice President Kamala Harris on the Democratic ticket. But Georgia Democrats have not reached a consensus.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Lots of names have popped up as potential running mates with Vice President Kamala Harris on the Democratic ticket. But Georgia Democrats have not reached a consensus. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
By
33 minutes ago

SAVANNAH — Now that Vice President Kamala Harris has consolidated her party’s support and appeared to lock up the Democratic nomination, her attention turns to the challenge of selecting a running mate.

While the search has seemed to narrow on a list of high-rising potential 2028 presidential contenders, interviews with more than two dozen Georgia Democratic delegates and senior party officials show there’s little consensus over whom Harris should pick.

Some want her to select a swing state Democrat who will help the party recapture the “blue wall” that President Joe Biden narrowly won in 2020. Some want another next-generation contender who can further energize a party desperate to defeat Donald Trump.

And some hope for an outside-the-box contender who can help shore up Harris’ vulnerabilities and appeal to independent voters and “Never Trumpers” instrumental in Biden’s victory four years ago.

There’s also scattered talk about the highly unlikely prospect that Harris would choose U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, even though doing so would give Gov. Brian Kemp a second chance to fill that seat if she prevails in November.

Warnock didn’t close the door on that possibility, though he quickly changed the subject to the high stakes of the race during a “Politically Georgia” event Monday: “I’ve seen all those lists, but she hasn’t asked me.”

For Harris, the selection of a No. 2 offers a rare chance to further reset the November playing field as she makes the first pivotal decision of her young candidacy. Democrats also hope to draw a contrast with Trump’s running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio.

Democrats hope to draw a contrast with U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, Donald Trump's choice to run for vice president on the Republican ticket, when Vice President Kamala Harris, as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, names her pick for a running mate.

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Her campaign hopes to cement its decision by early August, when delegates in Georgia and across the nation hold a virtual roll call vote to confirm Harris as the nominee ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

“There really is an attempt to make sure we’re reaching out to the right folks to help balance the ticket,” said former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Harris adviser. “All of these names whose names have been floated would be extraordinary running mates. I don’t think you could go wrong with any one of them.”

The vetting process is being led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and is expected to include several governors: Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Roy Cooper of North Carolina, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan. Another potential contender is U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

State Rep. Billy Mitchell, one of the chamber’s top Democrats, said he hears from senior campaign officials that Shapiro is a front-runner, though several others are in the mix. Some mentioned Cooper or Kelly as favorites to boost Harris’ chances in battleground states.

State Rep. Shelly Hutchinson, D-Snellville, said she's leaning toward Arizona U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly to run for vice president on the Democratic ticket.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

“I like the idea of Mark Kelly, and I’m leaning toward him,” state Rep. Shelly Hutchinson said. “But the bottom line is there are people who are paid a lot of money to look at this, to strategize. And I have to hope they’re doing their jobs.”

Some were more quietly advocating for a dark horse such as Adm. William McRaven, who retired from the U.S. Navy in 2014 after leading the U.S. Joint Special Operations Command. His no-nonsense “Make Your Bed” book earned a devoted following.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson was hoping any pick would balance a ticket featuring Harris, who would be the first Black female president in the nation’s history.

“We’ve always prided ourselves in being the big tent party and finding ways to have people see themselves in the candidates,” he said. “Hopefully it’s someone with a record of public service and a contrast to JD Vance.”

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll conducted earlier this month showed about one-quarter of Georgia voters have an unfavorable impression of Vance, while one-fifth give him positive reviews. The rest — about 54% — said they didn’t know enough to have an opinion.

State House Rep. Dar'shun Kendrick, D-Lithonia, said she's looking for a vice presidential candidate who brings the same level of excitement that Kamala Harris has generated since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. "It's like the old adage: Republicans fall in line, Democrats have to fall in love," she said. "Well, we need someone we can fall in love with to bring apathetic people off the couch."

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

State Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick said there’s something else equally important as Harris vets her contenders.

“I want the same excitement that surged around her for her running mate,” Kendrick said.

“It’s like the old adage: Republicans fall in line, Democrats have to fall in love,” she said. “Well, we need someone we can fall in love with to bring apathetic people off the couch.”

Warnock, whose name is included on several lists of possible contenders, stressed there’s much on the line for whomever Harris picks.

“She’s smart, she’s wise, she will choose the right person. And you just can’t overstate how consequential this election is,” he said.

“I know we’ve been saying over the last five elections that ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime,’” he said. “But this really is the most important election of our lifetime. And we’ve got to get it right.”

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock said he knows that Vice President Kamala Harris, as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, will choose the right person as her running mate. But he also stressed how important the choice can be. "I know we've been saying over the last five elections that 'This is the most important election of our lifetime,'" he said. "But this really is the most important election of our lifetime. And we've got to get it right."

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

icon to expand image

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

