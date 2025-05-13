Senate shufffle: Marjorie Taylor Greene is out and John King is in

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced in a social media post Friday she would not run for Senate in 2026, opening the GOP field for other contenders.
In her post on X, Greene called out Gov. Brian Kemp’s “ultra-rich donors” and urged U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff to stop using her name to fundraise.
“So, Jon Ossoff, you can stop with the fundraising emails and campaign ads claiming I’m your opponent. I’m not running,” she said.
The Rome Republican trailed Ossoff by 17 points in the latest polling from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
On the podcast, AJC journalists Tia Mitchell and Greg Bluestein discussed Greene’s decision and Insurance Commissioner John King launching his bid for Senate.
King, was appointed by Gov. Kemp in 2019 and is a supporter of President Donald Trump despite Trump mounting a primary challenger against King in 2022.
King is the first Hispanic elected to statewide office and has a military and law enforcement background.
King joined U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, as the second Republican candidate to enter the race.
