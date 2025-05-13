Senate shufffle: Marjorie Taylor Greene is out and John King is in

The Rome Republican trailed Ossoff by 17 points in the latest polling from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

On the podcast, AJC journalists Tia Mitchell and Greg Bluestein discussed Greene’s decision and Insurance Commissioner John King launching his bid for Senate.

King, was appointed by Gov. Kemp in 2019 and is a supporter of President Donald Trump despite Trump mounting a primary challenger against King in 2022.

King is the first Hispanic elected to statewide office and has a military and law enforcement background.

I’m a lawman, soldier, and the first Hispanic elected statewide in Georgia history. Solving problems is what I do.



Today I’m launching my campaign for the U.S. Senate. President Trump needs reinforcements and Georgia needs a new senator.



Join our team: https://t.co/UTQ3uAIjFA… pic.twitter.com/shs3MVGwuF — John King (@JohnKingGA) May 12, 2025

King joined U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, as the second Republican candidate to enter the race.

