Republican state senator files for Georgia attorney general run, kicks off 2026 race

Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, introduces Senate Bill 89, which would create a new child care tax credit and expand two existing credits, during Day 19 of the Georgia legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

By
56 minutes ago

A McDonough Republican state senator quietly kicked off his official campaign for attorney general, marking the first candidate to officially throw their hat in the ring to be the state’s top lawyer.

State Sen. Brian Strickland filed paperwork with the state last week to officially launch his campaign, which had been rumored for months.

“I recently filed paperwork to begin the initial process for a campaign for attorney general,” Strickland said Wednesday. “As the legislative session concludes, this filing allows me to formally explore the campaign as my family and I spend the necessary time to make this decision.”

The legislative session ends Friday. State law prohibits lawmakers, and statewide officeholders, from accepting campaign donations while in session.

Strickland, 41, has been in the Legislature since 2013, first serving in the House before being elected to the Senate in 2017. An attorney, he serves as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, one of the chamber’s most powerful.

Attorney General Chris Carr announced his plans late last year to seek the Republican nomination for governor, leaving the seat open for 2026.

State Sen. Bill Cowsert, a Republican from Athens, has also been rumored as a potential attorney general candidate. No Democratic candidates have yet thrown their name into the ring.

