Republican state senator files for Georgia attorney general run, kicks off 2026 race

A McDonough Republican state senator quietly kicked off his official campaign for attorney general, marking the first candidate to officially throw their hat in the ring to be the state’s top lawyer.

State Sen. Brian Strickland filed paperwork with the state last week to officially launch his campaign, which had been rumored for months.

“I recently filed paperwork to begin the initial process for a campaign for attorney general,” Strickland said Wednesday. “As the legislative session concludes, this filing allows me to formally explore the campaign as my family and I spend the necessary time to make this decision.”