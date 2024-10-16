Politics

Nathan Wade testified about Georgia election probe on Capitol Hill. Here’s what he said.

Ex-Fulton County special prosecutor was questioned about his relationship with DA Fani Willis
Special prosecutor Nathan Wade listens during a hearing into allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis at the Fulton County Courthouse on Feb. 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

16 minutes ago

Former Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade testified behind closed doors on Capitol Hill Tuesday about Georgia’s election interference investigation into former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Wade was questioned by the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee about his past romantic relationship with Fani Willis and her management of the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.

You can read the full story about his appearance here.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained a copy of the opening statement he delivered to the panel.

Read what he had to say.

About the Authors

