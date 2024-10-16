Former Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade testified behind closed doors on Capitol Hill Tuesday about Georgia’s election interference investigation into former President Donald Trump and his allies.
Wade was questioned by the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee about his past romantic relationship with Fani Willis and her management of the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.
You can read the full story about his appearance here.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained a copy of the opening statement he delivered to the panel.
Read what he had to say.
Keep Reading
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
The Latest