LISTEN: Behind Austin Scott’s brief moment in the national spotlight

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott was hardly able to tell his wife about his surprise run for the House Speaker’s gavel -- let alone his Republican colleagues stunned by his abrupt decision to compete for the leadership post.

This edition of the Politically Georgia podcast features an interview with the Georgia Republican, who discusses his spur-of-the-moment decision last week to challenge U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan to lead the chamber.

Scott said he told his colleagues that if no challenger to Jordan emerged “I’m going to run so that we can have an honest debate about different issues and things that needed to be sorted out.”

“I think we had that debate,” he added. “Jim Jordan won. I didn’t have prep time or a whip list to make phone calls asking for support. I never even told the Georgia delegation I was running because I didn’t have time.”

Scott quipped that he had a hard enough time telling his wife, who as at work. When he finally touched base with her, she told him: “Go for it.”

***

Also on today’s episode, hosts Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell, Patricia Murphy and Bill Nigut discuss Gov. Brian Kemp’s future plans and the diverging statements from Georgia House leaders over the escalating violence in Israel.

Have a question for the show? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527.  We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

