LISTEN: Behind Austin Scott’s brief moment in the national spotlight

This edition of the Politically Georgia podcast features an interview with the Georgia Republican, who discusses his spur-of-the-moment decision last week to challenge U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan to lead the chamber.

Scott said he told his colleagues that if no challenger to Jordan emerged “I’m going to run so that we can have an honest debate about different issues and things that needed to be sorted out.”

“I think we had that debate,” he added. “Jim Jordan won. I didn’t have prep time or a whip list to make phone calls asking for support. I never even told the Georgia delegation I was running because I didn’t have time.”

Scott quipped that he had a hard enough time telling his wife, who as at work. When he finally touched base with her, she told him: “Go for it.”

Also on today’s episode, hosts Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell, Patricia Murphy and Bill Nigut discuss Gov. Brian Kemp’s future plans and the diverging statements from Georgia House leaders over the escalating violence in Israel.

