Politics

Kemp to travel to U.S. border to back Texas in immigration standoff with Biden

FILE - Concertina wire lines the path as members of Congress tour an area near the Texas-Mexico border, Jan. 3, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. A divided Supreme Court on Monday, Jan. 22, allowed Border Patrol agents to cut razor wire that Texas installed on the U.S.-Mexico border, while a lawsuit over the wire continues. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Concertina wire lines the path as members of Congress tour an area near the Texas-Mexico border, Jan. 3, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. A divided Supreme Court on Monday, Jan. 22, allowed Border Patrol agents to cut razor wire that Texas installed on the U.S.-Mexico border, while a lawsuit over the wire continues. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By
42 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp will join a contingent of Republican officials at the U.S. border this weekend to back Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s standoff with President Joe Biden over immigration policies.

Kemp is one of 15 GOP governors headed to Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, where Texas officials have put up a system of concertina wire along the Rio Grande River to prevent migrants from illegally crossing into the U.S..

The Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration last week by allowing U.S. Border Patrol agents to cut or remove parts of the barrier. Abbott ordered officials to continue to roll out the wire despite the court’s 5-4 decision, saying Texas had a right to prevent what he called an “invasion” of migrants.

Kemp’s visit to the border comes amid a growing political battle over immigration amid in an election year where the issue has already emerged as a pressing priority for many voters.

The number of people illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico has reached record levels, and Biden recently vowed to shut down the border “right now” if Congress gave him the authority.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan Senate deal to make it harder for migrants to apply for asylum after entering the country illegally has stalled in Congress, and former President Donald Trump has vowed to “fight it all the way” to complicate Biden’s reelection bid.

Kemp, for his part, has said Biden and his allies have missed too many chances to stop illegal border crossings.

“Every state is a border state now, and that includes Georgia,” Kemp told Fox News earlier this week. “That’s why we’re standing strong with Gov. Abbott to stop the insanity at the Southern border because the president and the White House won’t.”

Channel 2's Justin Farmer is in Texas with Governor Kemps as he tours the U.S. / Mexico border

icon to expand image

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top