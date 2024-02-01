Kemp to travel to U.S. border to back Texas in immigration standoff with Biden

Gov. Brian Kemp will join a contingent of Republican officials at the U.S. border this weekend to back Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s standoff with President Joe Biden over immigration policies.

Kemp is one of 15 GOP governors headed to Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, where Texas officials have put up a system of concertina wire along the Rio Grande River to prevent migrants from illegally crossing into the U.S..

The Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration last week by allowing U.S. Border Patrol agents to cut or remove parts of the barrier. Abbott ordered officials to continue to roll out the wire despite the court’s 5-4 decision, saying Texas had a right to prevent what he called an “invasion” of migrants.