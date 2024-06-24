Kemp takes a spin around presidential debate site

Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife Marty took a spin around McCamish Pavilion hours before the debate.

The Republican was flanked by an entourage of security officials as he toured the debate setup. A potential candidate for federal office, Kemp is also enjoying a moment in the spotlight.

He revealed on Wednesday that he refused to cast a presidential primary ballot for former President Donald Trump, his onetime nemesis, even though he will back him in November.