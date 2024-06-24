Breaking: Watch the CNN presidential debate on ajc.com at 9 p.m. ET
Politics

Kemp takes a spin around presidential debate site

ajc.com

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

By
0 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife Marty took a spin around McCamish Pavilion hours before the debate.

The Republican was flanked by an entourage of security officials as he toured the debate setup. A potential candidate for federal office, Kemp is also enjoying a moment in the spotlight.

He revealed on Wednesday that he refused to cast a presidential primary ballot for former President Donald Trump, his onetime nemesis, even though he will back him in November.

“I didn’t vote for anybody. I voted, but I didn’t vote for anybody,” he said, revealing he cast a blank ballot. “I mean the race was already over when the primary got here.”

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

TNT picks up Big East conference games as NBA deal remains in limbo
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction

Credit: Credit Adrianne Murchison

College Park rejected plan to transform ballfield into a youth baseball hub

Credit: Credit Adrianne Murchison

College Park rejected plan to transform ballfield into a youth baseball hub

Credit: AJC/AP

International roaming outage vexing some AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile users
2h ago
The Latest
RFK Jr.’s campaign calls exclusion from debate ‘an act of collusion’
12m ago
ABC’s 538: This debate could shift the polls
15m ago
President Joe Biden arrives in Atlanta
16m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
Summer in Atlanta: Plan your fun
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta