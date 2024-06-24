Kemp takes a spin around presidential debate site

Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife Marty took a spin around McCamish Pavilion hours before the debate.
The Republican was flanked by an entourage of security officials as he toured the debate setup. A potential candidate for federal office, Kemp is also enjoying a moment in the spotlight.
He revealed on Wednesday that he refused to cast a presidential primary ballot for former President Donald Trump, his onetime nemesis, even though he will back him in November.
“I didn’t vote for anybody. I voted, but I didn’t vote for anybody,” he said, revealing he cast a blank ballot. “I mean the race was already over when the primary got here.”
This was originally published on our Live Updates page.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest