Incumbent Carter, Herring face off in 1st Congressional District debate

His stance on prescription drug prices is among the topics where Carter said Democrat Wade Herring had the facts wrong. Carter voted against legislation that caps the cost of insulin and out-of-pocket costs for people on Medicare. But he said he is still focused on lowering health care costs.

“As a pharmacist, no one in Congress has worked harder to bring prescription drug prices down than I have,” said the Republican, who lives in Pooler. “I think you could ask any side of the aisle that, and they would agree with that. The $35 co-pay on insulin: It only caps the co-pay. It does not cap the costs. That’s the problem.”