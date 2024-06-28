How the AJC is covering the debate

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has an extensive team contributing to our coverage of the presidential debate.
Political reporters Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell and Maya T. Prabhu are at the debate, along with political columnist Patricia Murphy.
Subject matter experts are also watching, including Mark Niesse, who is looking out for statements about Georgia’s elections, and David Wickert, who is monitoring for statements about the Georgia election interference case.
This was originally published on our Live Updates page.
Editors' Picks
The Latest