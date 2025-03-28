Child care tax relief plan clears the Georgia Senate

The Georgia Senate Friday unanimously approved a revised proposal for child care tax credits.

House Bill 136 would establish a new $250 income tax credit for each child under age 6. The original proposal would have covered care for children under age 7.

The bill also would expand an existing tax credit for child and dependent care. As originally written, the proposal would have given parents an extra $300 to pay for such expenses. The revised proposal would give them an extra $600.