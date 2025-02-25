Campaign finance law rewrite would shield addresses of Georgia public officials

David Emadi, executive director of the State Ethics Commission, which enforces campaign finance laws, said the bill would standardize campaign and lobbyist reporting requirements and “lead to more consistent compliance with state law.”

“Ultimately, we just want to ensure financial and campaign information, from statewide on down to local officials, is available to the public, and this bill will help do that,” Emadi said in a statement Monday.

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

SB 199 would require candidates for state and local offices in Georgia to disclose their contributions four times each year: Jan. 31, April 30, July 31 and Oct. 20. Currently, they must report their contributions six times during election years and twice during nonelection years. The schedule is different for various offices.

The bill also standardizes the reporting schedule for candidates and public officials to disclose some details of their personal finances. They would file each year by April 1. And it standardizes the schedule for lobbyists to report their activities to once a month.

The ethics commission would be prohibited from accepting or rejecting complaints against candidates for 60 days to an election — up from 30 days under the current commission policy. Candidates have complained that political rivals use frivolous complaints as campaign weapons.

The provision that would prohibit the ethics commission from disclosing the home addresses included in the filings of candidates and elected officials is expected to draw scrutiny.

In the past, open government advocates have objected to shielding information about public employees from disclosure, saying it could make it harder to uncover wrongdoing by public officials.

In December, Emadi said he would have opposed shielding the addresses of public officials and candidates 10 to 15 years ago. But he said the “world is getting kind of crazy.”

“We just have to make sure we’re not putting people at risk of being seriously hurt,” Emadi said.

A hearing on SB 199 is scheduled for Tuesday morning.