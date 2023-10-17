Georgia senator suing driver, trucking company over injuries from 2022 crash

1 hour ago
An Atlanta state senator is suing the driver of the truck that she was involved in a crash with last year, asking to be compensated for medical costs.

State Sen. Donzella James, an Atlanta Democrat, was the passenger in a car last November that collided with an ARL Transport truck in Douglas County. As a result of the Nov. 2 crash, James said in her lawsuit filed in Fulton County State Court that she suffered injuries to her “neck, low back, right shoulder and knees.” Her medical expenses were nearly $65,000, according to the lawsuit.

James used a motorized scooter during this year’s legislative session. Neither James nor her attorney, Rob Loar, responded to requests for comment. An attorney for ARL Transport declined to comment.

James is suing the driver, Bobby Cason, ARL Transport and American Inter-Fidelity Exchange, the insurance company used by the trucking company. She is seeking to be compensated for medical expenses, lost wages and “fair and full compensation for all pain and suffering, including physical pain, mental and emotional suffering, shock of impact, disability, worry, anxiety (and) loss of enjoyment of life.”

According to the lawsuit, Cason unexpectedly changed lanes on Thornton Road into a car in which James was a passenger, causing the car to spin into the median.

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

