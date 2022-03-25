ajc logo
Georgia Senate gives final OK to tax break for some military retirees

November 11, 2021 Atlanta - Georgia Senator Ed Harbison (left) and Wayne Waddell, Georgia Military Veterans' Hall of Fame inductee, shake hands as Colonel Richard White (center), retired US Army, looks during 2021 Veterans Day commemoration ceremony honoring the service and sacrifice of all our nation's veterans at Atlanta History Center on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Atlanta History Center's annual Veterans Day program honors the sacrifice of the women and men who served in the United States armed forces. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

The Georgia Senate gave final passage Friday to a tax break for military retirees under the age of 62.

House Bill 1064 by Rep. Jesse Petrea, R-Savannah, which passed the Senate 56-0, would exempt up to $17,500 in military pension from state income taxes for veterans under the age of 62. It would also exempt up to $17,500 in other income. So veterans on a military pension who work could exempt up to $35,000 from state income taxes.

The measure doesn’t include older veterans because state law already provides an exemption for nonwork income — such as pensions — for those 62 and older.

The bill now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature. Kemp and other Republicans have championed a veterans tax break as part of their election-year agenda, although Democrats in the General Assembly have also sponsored similar measures.

“It’s a great day for our veterans in the state of Georgia,” said Sen. Ed Harbison, D-Columbus, who served four years in the U.S. Marines and is a recipient of the Purple Heart.

The measure would cost the state and save the veterans about $78 million during the upcoming fiscal year and about $60 million a year in the future.

