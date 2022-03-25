Georgia Senate gives final OK to tax break for some military retirees

House Bill 1064 by Rep. Jesse Petrea, R-Savannah, which passed the Senate 56-0, would exempt up to $17,500 in military pension from state income taxes for veterans under the age of 62. It would also exempt up to $17,500 in other income. So veterans on a military pension who work could exempt up to $35,000 from state income taxes.

The measure doesn’t include older veterans because state law already provides an exemption for nonwork income — such as pensions — for those 62 and older.