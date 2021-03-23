Georgia Senate backs $27.2 billion budget, sets up negotiations for final deal

The Georgia Senate on Tuesday backed its version of the state’s $27.2 billion spending plan for the coming fiscal year that includes $1 billion worth of construction projects and more money for schools, health care and road building.
The 54-0 vote sets up negotiations with the House for a final deal before the General Assembly session is scheduled to end next week.
The measure, which would kick in July 1, broadly follows the proposals of Gov. Brian Kemp and the House by backfilling spending cuts that lawmakers made in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The General Assembly made 10% cuts in June 2020 because it feared tax collections would plummet. That didn’t happen: Tax collections have improved with Georgia’s economy. The state is also receiving $4.7 billion from the latest federal COVID-19 relief plan, although how that money will be spent will be up to Kemp.
“We are in a better position than we thought we would be in last year,” Senate Appropriations Chairman Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, told colleagues Tuesday.
The House and Senate plans include pay raises in areas where there is high turnover in state government, such as for staffers in the Department of Driver Services and prison and juvenile justice guards. It does not include a pay raise for rank-and-file employees or teachers.
The House and Senate backed plans to spend $40 million on a rural innovation fund and $10 million to extend high-speed internet in rural areas.
Lawmakers agreed to backfill 60% of the education spending reductions that lawmakers approved last year, when they cut the budget by 10%.
Tillery noted that Georgia schools will get $4.2 billion from the federal relief program, more than enough to make up for past state funding cuts. Including the federal relief money, Tillery said schools will have far more money to spend next year than they did before the COVID spending cuts.
Under the fiscal 2022 budget, the state would borrow about $1 billion for construction projects, much of it going for new schools, college buildings, roads and bridges, and a convention center in Savannah
The plan also includes more money for nursing homes hit hard by COVID-19 and medical providers. Millions of extra dollars would be allocated for various mental health programs, some of which have been overwhelmed by the impact the pandemic has had on mental health and addiction problems.
The budget would add staff to a number of agencies, including the Department of Community Health, the state ethics commission, the Department of Revenue and the secretary of state’s office.