Georgia Senate backs $27.2 billion budget, sets up negotiations for final deal

The House and Senate plans include pay raises in areas where there is high turnover in state government, such as for staffers in the Department of Driver Services and prison and juvenile justice guards. It does not include a pay raise for rank-and-file employees or teachers.

The House and Senate backed plans to spend $40 million on a rural innovation fund and $10 million to extend high-speed internet in rural areas.

Lawmakers agreed to backfill 60% of the education spending reductions that lawmakers approved last year, when they cut the budget by 10%.

Tillery noted that Georgia schools will get $4.2 billion from the federal relief program, more than enough to make up for past state funding cuts. Including the federal relief money, Tillery said schools will have far more money to spend next year than they did before the COVID spending cuts.

Under the fiscal 2022 budget, the state would borrow about $1 billion for construction projects, much of it going for new schools, college buildings, roads and bridges, and a convention center in Savannah

The plan also includes more money for nursing homes hit hard by COVID-19 and medical providers. Millions of extra dollars would be allocated for various mental health programs, some of which have been overwhelmed by the impact the pandemic has had on mental health and addiction problems.

The budget would add staff to a number of agencies, including the Department of Community Health, the state ethics commission, the Department of Revenue and the secretary of state’s office.