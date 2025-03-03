Georgia moves to ban medical treatments for transgender minors

A year later, Watson had changed his tune and introduced legislation identical to what senators approved Monday. That effort was ultimately unsuccessful, so he brought it back this year.

“I certainly have empathy for parents and children in this situation,” Watson said. “In this situation, the frontal lobes are not fully developed until you’re about 25 to 26. And here we are asking them to make a decision that changes their bone structure, that changes multiple things about their body — you’re asking them to make (decisions) that will have changes to their rest of their lives.”

One thing that aided his shift in thinking, he said, was the list of side effects associated with puberty blockers. Some side effects include things such as loss of bone density, stroke and increased risk of suicide. Democrats pointed out all of the side effects Watson listed are also common to other medications taken by minors, such as antidepressants or anti-seizure drugs.

The bill passed 34-19 with state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims as the lone Democrat to join Republicans in favor.

State Sen. Kim Jackson, a Pine Lake Democrat who was the first LGBTQ+ member elected to the state Senate, spoke against the legislation and highlighted the several bills regulating transgender people moving through the General Assembly this year.

Lawmakers this year have given initial approvals to bills banning use of the State Health Benefits Plan for gender-affirming care and requiring transgender girls and women to play sports according to the sex listed in their birth certificate. The Senate later on Monday was expected to consider legislation that would ban state funds from being used to pay for gender-affirming care in prisons.

“Despite the constant attempts of this General Assembly to erase an entire people, I want you to know that trans people will not disappear,” Jackson said. “They will not slink silently away so that you don’t have to feel discomfort at their difference. They will not hide and fear from those who are in power.

“In fact, there will come a day when trans people and queer folks and formerly incarcerated folks and all the other folks that Republicans have decided are useless … will all sit in seats of power at this table fighting for the rights of all Georgians,” she said.

The legislation now goes to the House for its consideration.