Donald Trump is returning to Georgia this weekend

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will make a campaign stop in the Macon area on Sunday.

By
9 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Georgia on Sunday for what’s expected to be his final stop in the battleground state before the election, as polls show the Republican in a tight race against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Campaign officials say the GOP nominee will travel to the Macon area to hold a rally after three consecutive visits to metro Atlanta in a three-week span. Republicans are eager to drive up turnout in rural Middle Georgia counties, where early voting lags behind the state average.

The campaign stop comes a day after Harris is to hold a Saturday rally in Atlanta, which could also mark her last visit to the state during the election cycle. She, too, has concentrated a spate of recent visits in the Atlanta area, home to the majority of Georgia voters.

By the last day of early voting Friday, more than half the state’s active voters were expected to have cast ballots. That means the campaigns will shift their resources to focus on a dwindling but still sizable number of voters who plan to cast their ballots Tuesday.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics.

