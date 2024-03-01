Defense slams Willis’ ‘threats’ against Wade’s wife

Fani Willis threatened Nathan Wade’s wife in his divorce proceedings in order to improperly gain advantage, said Harry MacDougald, an attorney for defendant Jeffrey Clark.

In a motion filed earlier this year in Wade’s divorce, Willis asserted that his estranged wife, Joycelyn, was trying to embarrass and harass her, and in doing so was obstructing and interfering with the criminal election interference case.

“There’s no sugar-coating it, that’s a clear violation of a rule of professional conduct, which prohibits lawyers from making threats of criminal prosecution to gain advantage in a civil case,” MacDougald said.

“She abused her power. She abused her position to threaten her boyfriend’s wife with criminal prosecution to gain advantage for herself and her boyfriend in her boyfriend’s divorce.”

Joycelyn Wade had wanted to depose Willis in the divorce, calling the DA her husband’s “paramour.” Willis’ filing argued she should not be deposed. The Wades have since reached a temporary agreement in their split.