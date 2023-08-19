Christie floats federal probe of opponents to Atlanta public safety project

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

45 minutes ago
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie suggested that federal prosecutors should investigate the opposition movement to Atlanta’s proposed public safety complex.

Prodded by event organizer Erick Erickson, who prefaced his question to Christie by outlining violent demonstrations by opponents of the police and firefighter training center, the White House hopeful said possible RICO charges “seems particularly appropriate.”

“This is why we need an attorney general who will do three things with every matter that comes before him or her: to prosecute matters without fear, without favor, without partisanship,” Christie, a former federal prosecutor, told hundreds of conservatives at a Republican conference.

Atlanta’s plans to put upwards of $67 million toward the project has prompted demonstrations that have occasionally turned violent. A referendum effort is now underway to force a vote on whether it can move forward.

