Atlanta Young Republicans gather for watch party in Midtown

At a watch party hosted by the Atlanta Young Republicans at the Hudson Grille in Midtown, many gathered ahead of the debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
As guests waited for the debate to start, they enjoyed sliders and chips and salsa while making predictions about what they expected.
”I feel like CNN is going to give Biden a pass,” 36-year-old software engineer Ben Warren said. “They don’t really want him to have to debate with Trump a whole lot.”
Another attendee, 24-year-old real estate agent Vashton Smith, said the biggest issue he’d like to see debated is abortion. He added that he is also “looking forward to seeing Biden’s mental and physical condition during the debate.”
