Analysis: Once enemies, Kemp and Trump find common cause in 2024

Allies turned enemies, Gov. Brian Kemp and former President Donald Trump have forged an uneasy truce as the general election campaign begins and the Republican quest to recapture Georgia starts in earnest.

Theirs isn’t a happy alliance. Kemp skipped Trump’s last rally in Georgia and wasn’t invited to attend his event Saturday in Rome. And the former president only dropped his vendetta against Kemp after Trump’s hand-picked challenger was humiliated in the 2022 primary.

But with a November race that could hinge on Georgia’s vote, the erstwhile rivals might need each other more than ever.