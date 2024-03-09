Politics

Analysis: Once enemies, Kemp and Trump find common cause in 2024

By
51 minutes ago

Allies turned enemies, Gov. Brian Kemp and former President Donald Trump have forged an uneasy truce as the general election campaign begins and the Republican quest to recapture Georgia starts in earnest.

Theirs isn’t a happy alliance. Kemp skipped Trump’s last rally in Georgia and wasn’t invited to attend his event Saturday in Rome. And the former president only dropped his vendetta against Kemp after Trump’s hand-picked challenger was humiliated in the 2022 primary.

But with a November race that could hinge on Georgia’s vote, the erstwhile rivals might need each other more than ever.

ExploreRead more here

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

OPINION
For many Black women, Fani Willis case brings mixed emotions19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Early turnout nears 440K Georgia voters before election day Tuesday
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Democrats lean into immigration debate in Trump’s Georgia turf
7h ago

Credit: Bryan County Sheriff's Office

Dead rats, explosives and a python: Georgia men accused in bizarre plot
20h ago

Credit: Bryan County Sheriff's Office

Dead rats, explosives and a python: Georgia men accused in bizarre plot
20h ago

Flood watch in effect today, but not many heavy showers in Atlanta
18h ago
The Latest
At Trump’s Georgia rally, a demand to ‘say her name’
22m ago
Dickens’ day
48m ago
Minority voter support, Nikema Williams weighs in
49m ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
7h ago
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship scores and schedule
16m ago