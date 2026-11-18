Politics Girls in pink bows meet Georgia’s next governor A state Capitol field trip includes a surprise introduction to Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms Share Third, fourth and fifth grade girls from Daughtry Elementary School watch as Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms holds a news conference at the Georgia Capitol on Tuesday. (Patricia Murphy/AJC)

By Patricia Murphy 52 minutes ago

Had the Girls MVP Club from Daughtry Elementary School in Butts County come to the Georgia Capitol any day before Tuesday of this week, the governors the girls would have seen, past or present, would not have looked like them. They might have met Gov. Brian Kemp, likely smiling and in a pair of cowboy boots, wrapping up his two successful terms in office. Or they could have looked up on the walls and see the many portraits of Georgia governors before Kemp, the good and the bad, hanging like priceless works of art in a museum. There is Gov. Lester Maddox, the avowed segregationist, complete with a copy of The Atlanta Constitution wrapped around a dead fish on his desk. They would see Gov. Nathan Deal, who famously championed criminal justice reform, hanging a few spaces down from Maddox, along with Govs. Zell Miller, Roy Barnes, and Sonny Perdue. The only women in the hall of governors’ portraits, of course, are the occasional wives, smiling by their husbands’ sides.

To see a Black woman like their teachers or many of their moms, the girls would have to walk up the stairs to the third floor of the Capitol and down a side hall. There they would see Grace Towns Hamilton, the first Black woman elected to the state House, or “Miss” Lucy Craft Laney, who founded the first school for Black children in Augusta. Finding other women on the walls is no easy task. But on Tuesday of this week, the third, fourth, and fifth graders in the Girls MVP Club, each wearing a bright pink bow in her hair, stumbled upon something unprecedented during what was meant to be a regular field trip to the Capitol. There, standing across the atrium from a marble bust of Alexander Stevens, the vice president of the Confederacy (“A great man because he was a good man,” the inscription reads), was Keisha Lance Bottoms, holding her second-ever news conference as governor-elect. When she’s sworn in early next year, she’ll also become the first Black female governor of any state. Related Story Keisha Lance Bottoms made history with her win. Now comes the hard part. November 4, 2026 Bottoms’ news of the day was mostly unremarkable — transition committees, inauguration plans, and bipartisan priorities for the years ahead. But the girls’ teachers knew better than they did that what they were watching history.

“To come and to see a female in a leadership role and what their dreams could look like in the future, if they choose to take that path, is amazing,” said Alesia Greer, who had driven up from Jackson with the girls.

Another school group from Hightower Trail Middle School in Marietta got the same surprise as the Girls MVP Club. Their group included boys and girls, but was equally diverse. “Me and my dad have always wanted to see a person of color, especially as governor, so we can get some change around here,” said a boy named James. “And Keisha I think is going to do that really well.” “Governor Keisha,” his teacher corrected. “Governor Keisha.”

James’ classmate Lilya said seeing Bottoms in the Capitol helped her see what was possible for herself. “I look up to her, and I want to be someone like her, at that sort of level,” she said.

Related Story How Georgia Democrats’ losses in the 2000s came full circle in 2026 November 17, 2026 State Sen.-elect Ruwa Romman, D-Duluth, stood silently to the side while Bottoms asked the students to come to the front to meet her. “For those of us that have been here, it’s never looked like this. We are on the precipice of history, of change,” Romman said. “But for these kids, this is their normal, their baseline. They never have to ask if this is possible.” When Bottoms took questions during the news conference, a reporter asked what her message was for the students. She said she wants them to know she’ll wake up every day thinking about them. And, she added, she remembered third and fourth grades well because those were the same years she had to change schools and drop out of the Girl Scouts because her family could not afford the uniform.

“I hope that you know that whatever’s in your heart, whatever that thing may be, that it’s all in you to be able to achieve it,” she said. “Even when it looks like it’s impossible.”