Elections Tanya Miller rose from working-class childhood to Georgia’s attorney general Miller is part of a generational leadership change in Georgia, where Democrats won every statewide executive office. Share Attorney General-elect Tanya Miller — pictured speaking during Jon Ossoff's election night watch party Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 — said she went to law school to have a career where she could advocate for “people like my mom and families like mine.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By David Wickert 48 minutes ago

In 2025, Tanya Miller found herself aligned against Gov. Brian Kemp, the insurance industry and some of the state’s most powerful business interests. Miller was the House minority caucus chair, and she was helping lead the charge against a proposal aimed at limiting large jury awards in civil lawsuits. She said it amounted to a handout to the insurance industry and would do little to help consumers pummeled by rising rates. Related Story Georgia’s biggest deals on data centers should not be made in the dark September 18, 2026 Kemp ultimately prevailed, but fellow Democrats noticed how hard Miller fought. “Every step of the way, she made Brian Kemp work for that change,” said state Rep. Saira Draper, D-Atlanta. “She was throwing swings at one of the most powerful politicians in the state.”

As a Democratic leader in a General Assembly long controlled by Republicans, Miller lost plenty of battles. But last week she won a big one, defeating Republican state Sen. Brian Strickland to become Georgia’s first Democratic attorney general since 2011. Miller is part of a generational leadership change in Georgia, where Democrats won every statewide executive office and a majority in the state House of Representatives. It potentially sets the once Republican-friendly state on a collision course with Washington in the final two years of President Donald Trump’s administration. “She is going to hold industries accountable. She is going to protect our seniors,” Draper said. “She is going to protect the right to vote, and she is going to protect the working class.”

‘One paycheck away from disaster’ Attorney General-elect Tanya Miller, pictured delivering her closing argument in 2010 when she was Fulton County's assistant district attorney, oversaw numerous successful homicide prosecutions as a Fulton prosecutor. (Bob Andres/AJC)

Miller’s victory is another step on her rise from being the child of a single, working-class mother to political prominence in a key swing state. She grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, where her mother worked on an assembly line building automobile engines. Miller got her first job delivering newspapers at age 9.

“I watched my mom work hard — not taking off when she was sick, not taking off when I was sick sometimes,” Miller said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We were teetering one paycheck away from disaster.” But Miller said her childhood is not a sad story. Related Story Tanya Miller targets Trump-backed Paramount merger in Georgia’s AG race July 17, 2026 “It was wonderful,” she said. “I was raised by a kind mother who was generous even in scarcity.”

Miller said working-class people often lack the power to chart their own destinies, a realization that led her to law school at Case Western Reserve University and a career where she could advocate for “people like my mom and families like mine.” After graduation, she practiced law, worked as a clerk to a federal judge and later became a federal prosecutor in New York. After another stint in private practice, she moved to Georgia in 2005 to work as a Fulton County prosecutor.

“She’s one of the best trial lawyers I’ve ever had in front of me,” Fulton County Superior Court Judge Craig Schwall said. Miller oversaw numerous successful homicide prosecutions — experience she said will help make her a successful attorney general. “It was grueling. But if you are a trial lawyer, you sort of have a competitive spirit,” she said. “It’s almost like being an athlete. You just love doing it.”

Legislative warrior Attorney General-elect Tanya Miller — pictured while serving as a state representative in June — served as the House minority caucus chair. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) After eight years at the Fulton DA’s office, Miller went back into private practice, focusing on wrongful death, personal injury, complex criminal defense and civil rights litigation. But she said Trump’s election in 2016 and his “level of disregard for the law” inspired her to become more involved in politics.

In 2022, she ran for an open state House seat and won. In her second term her colleagues elected her minority caucus chair. In that role, she helped lead Democrats in some of the General Assembly’s most contentious fights. Last year, she and other Democrats walked out of the House chamber to protest a bill that would ban public funding of sex-change surgeries for prison inmates. The bill passed, and Kemp signed it into law. Actions like that drew attacks from Strickland during this year’s campaign. He characterized her as a protester, not a worker. “We need a workhorse in this office who wants to do this job, and not someone who wants to protest every single day,” Strickland said during an Atlanta Press Club debate before the election. House Minority Whip Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, said Miller is “the furthest thing from a show horse, in my mind.”

Related Story Opinion: Ga.’s children set to pay price of politics January 30, 2024 “She came prepared to every leadership meeting, to every committee meeting, to every floor fight,” Park said. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said Miller’s background as a prosecutor came in handy in explaining the real-world consequences of legislation to her fellow lawmakers. Boston said Miller and other lawyers were instrumental in defeating a bill that would have expanded “stand your ground” self-defense protections under Georgia law. Boston said the bill would have made it more difficult to prosecute murder cases. “As a former prosecutor, she could say, ‘you’re opening up a much larger Pandora’s box than you’re being told,’” Boston said. The bill passed the Georgia Senate but did not get a vote in the House.

During her campaign, Miller pledged to use the state’s antigang statutes to tackle organized crime. She also wants to address gangs in Georgia prisons. Other priorities include addressing human trafficking, prosecuting scammers and protecting voting rights. That last priority could put Miller at odds with Trump, who has spent months trying to assert federal authority over elections — often, courts have found, without legal authority. Miller told the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast recently she would take on legal fights “that appear to be political” on a “case-by-case basis.” One example of the type of lawsuit she’s said she would consider: Last summer 25 states sued the Trump administration for withholding disaster aid. Above all, Miller said she will serve ordinary Georgians. She said her working-class background will help.