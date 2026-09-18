Georgia’s biggest deals on data centers should not be made in the dark

State Rep. Tanya Miller, D-Atlanta, who is running for attorney general, speaks at a press conference featuring House and Senate Democratic caucuses before the state legislature convenes for a special session in Atlanta on June 17, 2026. Georgia Republican leaders later announced that they wouldn’t redraw the state’s political maps during the session. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

As attorney general, I would enforce open-government laws through civil action and to prosecute officials who intentionally violate them.

As attorney general, I would enforce open-government laws through civil action and to prosecute officials who intentionally violate them.

Editor’s note: The AJC invited both Georgia attorney general candidates for the Nov. 3 election, Democratic Rep. Tanya Miller and Republican Sen. Brian Strickland, to write guest opinion columns about their vision for enforcing open-government laws and other issues related to the office.

In Effingham County this summer, a public development authority signed a $20 billion deal with OpenAI for a 1,400-acre site near Rincon.

There were no public hearings. The authority’s own chief executive was bound by a nondisclosure agreement with the company until a week before the vote.

Notice of that meeting went up on the authority’s building, but not on its website. Reporters needed 12 open records requests to piece together what happened. Some still have not been answered.