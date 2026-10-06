Georgia governor debate live updates: Bottoms, Jackson face off
Keisha Lance Bottoms and Rick Jackson will answer questions from undecided voters in what will likely be their only appearance together.
Follow real-time updates from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in the Georgia governor’s race debate between Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson.
The town hall style-debate is expected to be the only time the candidates formally appear together in advance of the Nov. 3 election. They are vying to replace two-term Gov. Brian Kemp.