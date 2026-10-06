Georgia governor debate live updates: Bottoms, Jackson face off

Keisha Lance Bottoms and Rick Jackson will answer questions from undecided voters in what will likely be their only appearance together.

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Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms (left) and Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson are set to participate in a town-hall style debate Tuesday night. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC; Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms (left) and Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson are set to participate in a town-hall style debate Tuesday night. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC; Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Follow real-time updates from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in the Georgia governor’s race debate between Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson.

The town hall style-debate is expected to be the only time the candidates formally appear together in advance of the Nov. 3 election. They are vying to replace two-term Gov. Brian Kemp.