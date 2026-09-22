Metro Atlanta Atlanta mayor proposes new rules for Flock, surveillance tools The mayor’s office says it’s possible to have a robust system of the technology while protecting civil rights. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks during the Centennial Celebration finale at the Domestic Terminal Atrium at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Atlanta. Dickens is proposing changes to the city's camera and data policy. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Mayor Andre Dickens has proposed new policies governing the use of surveillance technology by the Atlanta Police Department. The legislation would create standards for implementing high-risk surveillance technologies, such as license plate readers or cameras, and requiring an in-depth review of the potential impacts of using the tools. The new policies are actually an update of legislation drafted by Councilman Jason Dozier in June. The proposed legislation also creates a specialized seven-member panel to review policies for use of the technology; requires ongoing audits of use; creates procedures for handling allegations of misuse; and bars vendors from selling the data.

Courtney English, the mayor’s chief of staff, told council members that there is a “serious need” to address the issue. English said a robust system that protects civil rights, liberties and privacy is possible. “We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” he said. The measure was sent back to the council’s public safety committee. The mayor’s office requested that the city council review the legislation during a work session and hold a public hearing on it within 60 days. The Atlanta mayor's chief of staff, Courtney English, speaks at the opening of the Microsoft Data Center Academy at Atlanta Technical College. Wednesday, May 20, 2026 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Dickens announced last week his plan to propose changes to the city’s camera and data policy after an Atlanta Police Department audit into use of the Flock surveillance tool flagged nearly 80 questionable searches for further investigation, the AJC previously reported.