Politics Rick Jackson gets emotional. It might make him the next governor of Georgia. The tears well up, whether he’s talking about his traumatic childhood or being a ‘voice for the voiceless.’ Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson speaks at President Donald Trump’s rally at Wheeler High School in Marietta on July 22, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Patricia Murphy 5 hours ago Share

It happens every time. No matter where, no matter when, Rick Jackson — the GOP billionaire candidate for Georgia governor — starts to choke up. It usually happens when he talks about his troubled childhood growing up in Atlanta’s Techwood Homes that included a missing father, an abusive mother, five foster homes and 13 schools. But sometimes the tears come when Jackson talks about helping children in foster care or wanting to be a “voice for the voiceless,” which is the way he says he felt as a young boy growing up in poverty. It’s the exact opposite of what you’d expect from a billionaire healthcare executive who exploded onto the political scene this year with $50 million worth of attack ads and a promise to spend “whatever it takes” to become the most powerful politician in Georgia.

“I have, because of my background, severe abandonment issues,” he said, followed by a long silence. “And let me tell you one thing. I will never abandon you.”

He never cries during the whole speech, and I doubt the waterworks are flowing at Jackson Healthcare board meetings when they’re talking about profits and losses. Even his own campaign speeches can be lancing when he talks about the people he’s running against. He described Lt. Gov. Burt Jones “as lazy as the day is long.” And Bottoms, he says in a campaign commercial, “let Atlanta burn.” But when he’s talking about his background or other people struggling, the emotion is right on the surface. Loading... Speaking at the packed rally ahead of President Donald Trump’s appearance at Wheeler High School Wednesday, Jackson stopped more than once to hold back his tears. His voice broke when he recounted an anonymous donation he once received as a boy in foster care. “It changed my life because somebody believed that I mattered.”

Talking about the $1,000 “Trump Accounts” that families now receive to invest for their newborns, he slowed down again. “It’s more than an account. It’s a message, that ‘You are seen and you matter.’” Of course Jackson isn’t the only emotional man in politics, although he may be the most emotional I’ve ever seen. House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, wipes away his tears, as he delivers his remarks during a ceremony honoring the members of the First Special Service Force whose fearlessness and bravery contributed to the liberation of Europe and end to World War II, with a Congressional Gold Medal on Capitol in Washington Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner was famously unable to talk about children, his family, or his childhood in Ohio without deep wells of tears pooling in his eyes. When Pope Francis spoke to Congress in 2015, Boehner needed his white handkerchief to mop up his raw emotion after two decades of trying to get a pope to Congress.