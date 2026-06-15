Georgians trust their elections. Lawmakers must make sure to keep it that way.

Lawmakers will return to the Georgia Capitol on Wednesday for a special session that will likely be dominated by redistricting debates and political headlines. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Any reforms must be accompanied by immediate funding for local election offices, comprehensive training for election workers and robust voter education.

Any reforms must be accompanied by immediate funding for local election offices, comprehensive training for election workers and robust voter education.

By Gov. Roy Barnes, Sen. Saxby Chambliss, Rep. Drew Ferguson and Mayor Shirley Franklin – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Gov. Roy Barnes, Sen. Saxby Chambliss, Rep. Drew Ferguson and Mayor Shirley Franklin – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

With more than 2 million Georgians casting ballots in the primary election, voters once again showed that they believe their vote matters and that it will be counted fairly.

The May 19 primary election demonstrated something important: Voters still trust Georgia elections.

Despite years of political division, intense national scrutiny and lingering misinformation following the 2020 election cycle, Georgians remained engaged in the democratic process because confidence in our elections remains strong.

That confidence did not happen by accident.

It was earned.

Democracy is not a just one-day event