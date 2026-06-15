Georgians trust their elections. Lawmakers must make sure to keep it that way.

With more than 2 million Georgians casting ballots in the primary election, voters once again showed that they believe their vote matters and that it will be counted fairly.
Despite years of political division, intense national scrutiny and lingering misinformation following the 2020 election cycle, Georgians remained engaged in the democratic process because confidence in our elections remains strong.
That confidence did not happen by accident.
It was earned.
Democracy is not a just one-day event
Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes. (Courtesy)
Former Georgia U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss. (Courtesy)
The people responsible for administering our elections deserve enormous credit. Georgia’s county election directors, elections staff, poll workers, poll watchers, law enforcement personnel and countless volunteers worked long hours under immense pressure to ensure the process was smooth, transparent, secure and accessible.
Their professionalism helped deliver another successful election for our state.
Now, as several races head to runoffs, voters must remain engaged. Democracy is not a one-day event. It requires continued participation and civic responsibility. Early voting for the runoff election began statewide June 8 and concluded Friday, with Election Day set for Tuesday.
The people responsible for administering our elections deserve enormous credit. Georgia’s county election directors, elections staff, poll workers, poll watchers, law enforcement personnel and countless volunteers worked long hours under immense pressure to ensure the process was smooth, transparent, secure and accessible.
Their professionalism helped deliver another successful election for our state.
Now, as several races head to runoffs, voters must remain engaged. Democracy is not a one-day event. It requires continued participation and civic responsibility. Early voting for the runoff election began statewide June 8 and concluded Friday, with Election Day set for Tuesday.
We encourage Georgians to make a plan to cast a ballot.
Once the runoff votes are cast and counted, lawmakers will convene under the Gold Dome for a special session on Wednesday that will likely be dominated by redistricting debates and political headlines.
But lawmakers cannot afford to lose sight of the election-related issues that also demand immediate attention.
We encourage Georgians to make a plan to cast a ballot.
Once the runoff votes are cast and counted, lawmakers will convene under the Gold Dome for a special session on Wednesday that will likely be dominated by redistricting debates and political headlines.
But lawmakers cannot afford to lose sight of the election-related issues that also demand immediate attention.
Georgia has spent years rebuilding public confidence in elections following the turmoil and dishonesty that consumed our politics after 2020. Progress has been made. Recent polling commissioned by our organization, the Democracy Defense Project, found that 78% of likely Georgia Republican primary voters and 77% of likely Georgia Democratic primary voters are confident their vote will be counted fairly in 2026.
That confidence is valuable. It is fragile. And it can be lost.
Reponsible leadership and communications are key
Former Georgia U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson IV. (Courtesy)
Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin. (Courtesy)
If the Legislature ultimately determines that permanent changes should be made to Georgia’s voting systems, ballots, equipment or election administration processes, those changes cannot be implemented recklessly or without proper support.
Any reforms must be accompanied by immediate funding for local election offices, comprehensive training for election workers and robust voter education efforts to ensure Georgians understand any new procedures before ballots are cast.
Otherwise, uncertainty and misinformation will fill the vacuum and years of progress restoring public trust could evaporate.
We know that Georgia will once again be in the national spotlight this fall with a high-profile gubernatorial race and U.S. Senate race on the ballot. The eyes of the country will once again be on our state, our voters and our election system.
That is not something to fear. Instead, we view it as an opportunity.
If the Legislature ultimately determines that permanent changes should be made to Georgia’s voting systems, ballots, equipment or election administration processes, those changes cannot be implemented recklessly or without proper support.
Any reforms must be accompanied by immediate funding for local election offices, comprehensive training for election workers and robust voter education efforts to ensure Georgians understand any new procedures before ballots are cast.
Otherwise, uncertainty and misinformation will fill the vacuum and years of progress restoring public trust could evaporate.
We know that Georgia will once again be in the national spotlight this fall with a high-profile gubernatorial race and U.S. Senate race on the ballot. The eyes of the country will once again be on our state, our voters and our election system.
That is not something to fear. Instead, we view it as an opportunity.
Georgia can continue serving as the national standard for election administration, civic engagement and peaceful democratic participation but only if leaders at every level act responsibly, communicate clearly, and put the interests of voters ahead of politics.
Let’s continue building voter confidence and reject efforts to undermine it. Let’s conduct ourselves with integrity and respect. And let’s show the country that Georgia remains committed to ensuring every eligible voter can cast a ballot and trust the outcome.
Former Georgia elected officials Gov. Roy Barnes, a Democrat; U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss, a Republican; U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson IV, a Republican; and Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, a Democrat, form Georgia’s Leadership Team for the Democracy Defense Project.