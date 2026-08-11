Politically Georgia Abortion rights advocates bet big on Georgia Democrats Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Abortion rights supporters gather on the steps of the state Capitol during a rally in May 2019. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Rick Jackson targets Keisha Lance Bottoms’ latest campaign finance disclosures.

South Carolina voters pick Lindsey Graham’s ballot successor.

Mike Collins’ rally in Augusta Monday was covered live on C-SPAN. New campaign front Abortion rights supporters gather on the steps of the state Capitol during a May 2019 rally. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC) Abortion rights advocates are opening another front in Georgia’s statewide races. Reproductive Freedom for All, the group formerly known as NARAL Pro-Choice America, said today it plans to tap its largest-ever midterm electoral program to boost Democrats in several marquee contests. The Georgia effort is part of a $23.5 million national campaign backing Democratic nominees Keisha Lance Bottoms for governor, Josh McLaurin for lieutenant governor, Tanya Miller for attorney general and Penny Brown Reynolds for secretary of state.

The organization hasn’t said how much it will spend in Georgia, but the broader effort is aimed at mobilizing independents, disillusioned Republicans and split-ticket voters who support abortion rights. Expect much of the Georgia messaging to focus on the anti-abortion law Gov. Brian Kemp signed in 2019. It bans most abortions once fetal cardiac activity can be detected, typically around six weeks of pregnancy. Republican nominee Rick Jackson has said he supports the law. The strategy has had mixed results. A pledge to expand abortion rights didn’t lift Stacey Abrams and most other Georgia Democrats to victory in 2022. Nor did the issue prove decisive for Kamala Harris in 2024. Still, Democrats and their allies haven’t let up. The Democratic National Committee released a mini-documentary in June highlighting Georgians affected by the law.

And Shanette Williams, the mother of Amber Nicole Thurman, has become an increasingly visible advocate and endorsed U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Things to know State lawmakers at the House of Representatives in June. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Good morning! The midterms are in 84 days. You have 55 days left to make sure you’re registered to vote. Here are three things to know for today: Democrats see a path to flipping control of the state House of Representatives. Greg Bluestein highlights eight races to watch across the state this fall.

Georgia borrowers account for nearly $11 billion worth of defaulted student loans, Jason Armesto reports.

The lawyer representing a woman charged with her infant’s death after leaving the child in a hot car says technology exists to address the issue, but regulators and automakers have yet to take serious action, Andre Butso reports. Senate watch U.S. Sen. Darline Graham, R-S.C., left, seen here during a campaign event earlier this month. (Meg Kinnard/AP) Voters in South Carolina will head to the polls Tuesday to replace the late Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on the November ballot.

Ten Republicans are on the ballot. The biggest names include former Gov. Mark Sanford, whose fabled hike on the Appalachian Trail in 2009 was a cover story for an extramarital affair. Darline Graham, Lindsey Graham’s sister, is also running after Republican Gov. Henry McMaster appointed her to fulfill the remainder of her brother’s term. Darline Graham has the coveted Trump endorsement. Here in Georgia, Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mike Collins will likely be watching the results closely. National Republicans had not planned on spending much money to defend Lindsey Graham’s seat. But that could change, meaning there could be less available to help Collins against Ossoff. Still, a Republican win in South Carolina seems likely. Lindsey Graham won reelection in 2020 by 54% of the vote. President Donald Trump won South Carolina with 58% of the vote in 2024. Fresh ammunition Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms, left, and Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson. (Arvin Temkar and Jason Getz/AJC) Jackson has spent weeks pounding Bottoms over ethics issues from her time as Atlanta mayor. Now, her campaign has handed Republicans another way to highlight those concerns.

Bottoms missed a Friday night deadline to file one of her latest campaign finance disclosures. State records show the report was filed Saturday. Her campaign blamed a technical problem. Jackson’s team was quick to blast the Democrat, saying she failed one of the “most basic tasks” of a candidate. “She abused Atlanta taxpayer dollars as mayor, and she can’t manage her own campaign finances,” said Jackson spokesperson Garrison Douglas. “How can Georgians trust her to manage their hard-earned dollars?” The jab fits neatly into Jackson’s broader strategy. His campaign is airing statewide ads highlighting controversies involving taxpayer-funded travel during Bottoms’ tenure at City Hall, along with campaign finance violations from her 2017 mayoral bid. That case ended in 2021 with Bottoms’ campaign agreeing to a $37,000 state ethics fine. State ethics officials said some of the violations were “purely procedural.”

The latest lapse is different in scale. But in a campaign where Jackson is already trying to make ethics an issue, don’t be surprised to see a complaint soon be filed. Collins in Augusta U.S. Rep. Mike Collins speaks to supporters at his watch party after winning the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in June. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Collins’ rally in Augusta Monday night was covered live on C-SPAN, providing some nationwide attention to his campaign to unseat Ossoff. Conservative influencer C.J. Pearson, an Augusta native, was among the warm-up speakers. He told the crowd that Collins was the best candidate to reflect their interests in Washington. “We deserve a senator in Mike Collins who understands that we have the Georgia values of putting America first, and putting Georgians first, but also there’s a guy who knows how to work across the aisle to get things done,” Pearson said.

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta, welcomed Collins to his district before the candidate delivered a brief stump speech. During his remarks, Collins painted Ossoff as out-of-touch with voters. “This guy’s a trust fund kid. He’s never had a real job in his life,” he said. Listen up State Rep. Ruwa Romman, D-Duluth, seen here in October 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast state Rep. Ruwa Romman joins the show to talk about Abdul El-Sayed’s victory in the Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary and what it means for Georgia Democrats. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Ossoff the bipartisan U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff waves to the crowd at a June rally in Savannah. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC) Ossoff has teamed up with Alabama Republican U.S. Sen. Katie Britt on his latest endeavor to address the rise in colorectal cancer rates in young people. Their bill would provide funding for states to increase screenings and overall awareness. Colorectal cancer cases in Georgians under 50 averaged around 7 per 100,000 people in the year 2000 but increased to 11.2 in 2022, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Ossoff, who said he became passionate on the issue after hearing stories from constituents who lost loved ones, plans to announce the bill later today. His team is also highlighting the partnership with Britt as he seeks another term in office. Britt said in the news release that she is proud to introduce this measure alongside Ossoff. “We know that this especially aggressive cancer is affecting younger Americans now more than ever,” she said. “We must give states and healthcare providers the resources they need to better inform and treat the public, which is why I’m proud to introduce this legislation with Senator Ossoff.” Today in Washington Trump will travel to Geneva, Ohio, to watch the finale of the Patriot Games.

The House and Senate are in recess. Election warning Fulton County election workers count and scan ballots in November 2020. (John Spink/AJC) Dozens of election officials from across the country say the Trump administration’s demand for personal information from thousands of 2020 Fulton County election workers may come with a cost.