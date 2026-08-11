Metro Atlanta The technology to prevent hot car deaths exists. Why isn’t it standard? A Georgia lawyer is making the latest attempt to require technology that would detect children left in cars. Attorney Tom Ford speaks to media outside the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026 in Lawrenceville. Ford represents Deja Coleman, the Gwinnett County woman accused of leaving her 1-year-old son in her car as she went to work, resulting in his death. (Estela Muñoz/AJC)

By Andre Butso 6 minutes ago Share

Technology and a federal law intended to address the issue of babies being left or trapped in hot cars have existed for years, but regulators and automakers have yet to take serious action, according to the attorney for a Georgia woman who now faces charges in her infant’s death. The deaths, attorney Tom Ford said, are preventable, tragic accidents, but despite years of advocacy from various safety organizations, an average of 37 children still die of vehicular heatstroke every year. Ford is trying to move the needle on the issue, proposing a law that would require automakers to include a safety feature he says could prevent future deaths.

Legislative efforts to prevent these tragic deaths started in 2017 when Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, introduced the Hot Car Act. Blumenthal’s bill eventually became law four years later when it was included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed under President Joe Biden. The law ordered the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to write a rule by November 2023 that would require automakers to include technology that detects movement in idle cars and alerts drivers. But no such rule exists even three years after the deadline. Hot car deaths in America have killed 95 babies since then, according to Kids and Car Safety, an organization that tracks hot car infant deaths each year. Advocates say a 2019 voluntary agreement from major automakers, including Hyundai, to standardize door-logic technology in their models has been used as an excuse for NHTSA to stall on mandating sensors that can determine when a child has been left in a car.

Door-logic software, called “end-of-trip reminders,” identifies when a rear door is opened for any reason before a car turns on and activates a dashboard chime and alerts a driver’s phone to check the back seat once the car is turned off. Critics of the technology say this can lead to “alert fatigue” from drivers who will stop taking the notifications seriously.

Amber Rollins, the executive director of Kids and Car Safety, called the agreement an “obvious attempt to avoid a regulation.” She said her organization has documented 15 cases where babies died in cars that had door-logic technology. A spokesman for Hyundai told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the company has expanded its rear-seat reminders across its lineup of vehicles and that it will continue to offer new safety technologies as they become available. For example, the company said, Hyundai is introducing an advanced system that can detect movement inside a locked vehicle in some of its offerings. “While no single technology can eliminate every risk, Hyundai believes these systems can play an important role in promoting rear-seat awareness,” the company said. A spokesman for the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an industry group, said in a statement that automakers are being proactive in adding reminders for drivers to check the backseat.

“The technology is now ubiquitous across the vehicle fleet – an important step in addressing pediatric vehicular heatstroke, in addition to public education and awareness,” the group said. Georgia attorney Jim Butler, who was the lead attorney in two lawsuits against Ford Motor Co. that ended in verdicts against the automaker totaling more than $4 billion, said NHTSA “rarely adopts regulations opposed by the auto industry.” Cooper Lohr, a policy analyst for Consumer Reports, called the language that passed in the Infrastructure Act a “pared-down version” of Blumenthal’s original Hot Cars Act and said it allowed for NHTSA to possibly rule door logic the safety standard — if it does ever make a ruling — rather than the rear-occupant sensing many are lobbying for. An NHTSA spokesperson said the act required the agency “to evaluate retrofit and aftermarket systems, assess their costs and benefits and provide safety guidance to” customers and automakers. Retrofit and aftermarket systems are devices that would be added to vehicles after they were purchased to alert parents of a child left in the back seat. The agency’s study found that these devices sometimes gave false positives and negatives in the detection of a child and sometimes failed to alert drivers’ phones when a child was detected.

Rear-seat-occupant-detection technology made directly by automakers has existed for about eight years. Hyundai rolled out its Ultrasonic Rear Occupant Alert in 2018, and Kia Motors quickly followed. Emily Thomas, associate director of auto safety at Consumer Reports, said ultrasonic sensors detect large movements, so while these systems can detect that something has moved in the back seat after a car turns off, they do not distinguish if that something was a child. In-cabin radar sensors, which Thomas said were first implemented by Genesis in 2022, are able to detect “smaller, physiologic movements” such as a child breathing even if they are wrapped under a blanket. Toyota, Audi and Volvo, as well as Hyundai and Kia, are among companies that have incorporated these sensors in some newer models, she said. But those features are offered at a premium, which not everyone can afford, Rollins noted. “That’s why these safety standards are so important,” Rollins said. “Every child deserves to be safe, no matter what vehicles their family can afford.”

NHTSA says its study on radar technology is incomplete and will publish in the coming months, although it published some preliminary results based on tests of Genesis and Toyota models. The study says the sensing devices “do not all behave the same nor do they have the same reliability” and that both brands’ cars failed to alert drivers when a CPR dummy, used to simulate a child, was left in the car after it turned off. Lohr said NHTSA should not let “perfect be the enemy of good” as it waits for the existing technology to improve. “The benefits of deploying a baseline standard for a technology that can save lives far outweigh the value of waiting years for a ‘perfect’ system,” he said. In June, Rosenthal wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation urging NHTSA to finally make the ruling they were legally required to almost three years ago. And Ford — the attorney, no relation to the motor company or its founding father — is attempting a new legislative approach to get radar technology standardized. The lawyer stood outside the Gwinnett County Courthouse on Tuesday morning and pleaded with Congress to sponsor his proposed “Zero Hot Car Infant Deaths Act.”