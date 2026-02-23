Open U.S. House race heats up as Loudermilk aide launches bid

Politics

The race for the metro Atlanta seat is growing more competitive after the incumbent's surprise decision to retire.
U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, takes the stage before President Donald Trump speaks Feb. 19, 2026. Loudermilk is not seeking reelection.
The race to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk after his surprise decision to retire just gained a candidate with a built-in network across the northwest Georgia district.

Rob Adkerson, Loudermilk’s longtime chief of staff and former campaign manager, entered the contest Monday, casting himself as an experienced conservative ready to step in without a learning curve.

“There is far too much at stake right now to send someone who needs on-the-job training,” Adkerson said. “I’m running because I want to do something, not to be somebody.”

Loudermilk announced earlier this month he would not seek another term after six terms in office, creating an open seat that stretches from metro Atlanta’s outer suburbs to northwest Georgia.

In a solidly Republican district, the GOP primary is expected to determine the next member of Congress. And it’s already shaping up as a competitive and closely watched fight.

Adkerson, 55, is positioning himself as the candidate of continuity. A former small-business owner who became active in the early Tea Party movement, he managed Loudermilk’s original campaign and has spent the past 12 years as his chief of staff.

But he is far from alone.

Dr. John Cowan, a Rome neurosurgeon who was the runner-up to Marjorie Taylor Greene in a 2020 GOP primary, announced weeks ago and has already drawn early endorsements.

Public Service Commissioner Tricia Pridemore recently said she won’t seek another term, fueling speculation she could join the race. And U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach has been calling Republican activists about a potential bid — a move that could draw the attention of President Donald Trump in a district where his endorsement would carry significant weight.

Adkerson is framing his campaign as an effort to advance Trump’s agenda, arguing his time inside a congressional office gives him an advantage in delivering for the district.

“I got into politics years ago because I saw firsthand the damage lousy policies from Washington could cause to regular people and small businesses,” he said. “I think I’ve helped make America better, and I’m ready to step up and do more.”

