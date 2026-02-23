Politics Open U.S. House race heats up as Loudermilk aide launches bid The race for the metro Atlanta seat is growing more competitive after the incumbent’s surprise decision to retire. U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, takes the stage before President Donald Trump speaks Feb. 19, 2026. Loudermilk is not seeking reelection. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The race to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk after his surprise decision to retire just gained a candidate with a built-in network across the northwest Georgia district. Rob Adkerson, Loudermilk’s longtime chief of staff and former campaign manager, entered the contest Monday, casting himself as an experienced conservative ready to step in without a learning curve.

“There is far too much at stake right now to send someone who needs on-the-job training,” Adkerson said. “I’m running because I want to do something, not to be somebody.” Loudermilk announced earlier this month he would not seek another term after six terms in office, creating an open seat that stretches from metro Atlanta’s outer suburbs to northwest Georgia. In a solidly Republican district, the GOP primary is expected to determine the next member of Congress. And it’s already shaping up as a competitive and closely watched fight. Adkerson, 55, is positioning himself as the candidate of continuity. A former small-business owner who became active in the early Tea Party movement, he managed Loudermilk’s original campaign and has spent the past 12 years as his chief of staff.

But he is far from alone.