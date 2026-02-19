Politics

Dissecting Georgia’s tax clash

The ‘Politically Georgia’ team talks about the competing tax cut proposals from the legislative session.
George House Speaker Jon Burns wants to eliminate property taxes on homesteads. (Mike Stewart/AP 2024)
George House Speaker Jon Burns wants to eliminate property taxes on homesteads. (Mike Stewart/AP 2024)
By
1 hour ago

On Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution senior reporter Greg Bluestein and political columnist Patricia Murphy break down the competing tax plans being debated by state lawmakers.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is pushing to phase out the state income tax, House Speaker Jon Burns wants to eliminate property taxes on homesteads and Gov. Brian Kemp is urging a more incremental approach.

AJC reporter David Wickert walks through the math behind the proposals — including projected multibillion-dollar revenue losses and what they could mean for schools, local governments and the broader state budget.

RELATED
Why choose? Georgia Senate budget plan includes income and property tax cuts.

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

More Stories

The Latest

Trump Black History
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Trump aims to sell positive message about the economy today in Georgia

1h ago

Trump’s visit will test his grip on Georgia Republicans

Georgia regulators won’t revisit approval of new power plants for data centers

Keep Reading

Why choose? Georgia Senate budget plan includes income and property tax cuts

Senate passes big cut in Georgia income tax

Readers write

Featured

A scan of Andrew Miles' chest showing his implanted artificial heart device. (Courtesy of Emory Healthcare)

Georgia teen is thriving at home without a heart

1h ago

Trader Joe’s plots new Georgia stores, including in Decatur

Ready to see the next chapter for the former CNN Center? You soon can.

2h ago