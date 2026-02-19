Dissecting Georgia’s tax clash

The ‘Politically Georgia’ team talks about the competing tax cut proposals from the legislative session.

On Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution senior reporter Greg Bluestein and political columnist Patricia Murphy break down the competing tax plans being debated by state lawmakers.

AJC reporter David Wickert walks through the math behind the proposals — including projected multibillion-dollar revenue losses and what they could mean for schools, local governments and the broader state budget.

