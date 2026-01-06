Voters to pick winner in Tuesday’s Cherokee County House runoff

Voters enter Canton City Hall during an election on Aug. 26, 2025. A special election runoff for state House District 23, which covers Canton, is being held Jan. 6, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Republican Bill Fincher and Democrat Scott Sanders face off to fill the vacancy in House District 23.

Republican Bill Fincher and Democrat Scott Sanders are competing to represent House District 23, which covers Canton and unincorporated parts of Cherokee County .

Voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to vote in a runoff special election for a Cherokee state House seat.

They were the top two vote-getters in a Nov. 11 special election, but neither received the majority to win outright.

The winner will replace former Republican state Rep. Mandi Ballinger, who died of cancer in October.

Both candidates notched about 27% of the vote in November. Sanders was the only Democrat in the six-candidate special election.

Cherokee County is a Republican stronghold, but Democrats are looking to improve their performance there. Democrat Debra Shigley lost in a special election for a state Senate seat there last fall, but she improved 9 percentage points over the Democrat who ran for the seat in 2024.