Politics

Voters to pick winner in Tuesday’s Cherokee County House runoff

Republican Bill Fincher and Democrat Scott Sanders face off to fill the vacancy in House District 23.
Voters enter Canton City Hall during an election on Aug. 26, 2025. A special election runoff for state House District 23, which covers Canton, is being held Jan. 6, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Voters enter Canton City Hall during an election on Aug. 26, 2025. A special election runoff for state House District 23, which covers Canton, is being held Jan. 6, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to vote in a runoff special election for a Cherokee state House seat.

Republican Bill Fincher and Democrat Scott Sanders are competing to represent House District 23, which covers Canton and unincorporated parts of Cherokee County.

They were the top two vote-getters in a Nov. 11 special election, but neither received the majority to win outright.

RELATED
State Rep. Mandi Ballinger ― advocate for children ― dies after cancer fight

The winner will replace former Republican state Rep. Mandi Ballinger, who died of cancer in October.

Both candidates notched about 27% of the vote in November. Sanders was the only Democrat in the six-candidate special election.

Cherokee County is a Republican stronghold, but Democrats are looking to improve their performance there. Democrat Debra Shigley lost in a special election for a state Senate seat there last fall, but she improved 9 percentage points over the Democrat who ran for the seat in 2024.

Though most Democrats see winning Tuesday as a long-shot, they are hoping to maintain enthusiasm after another Democrat flipped a solidly Republican seat near Athens last month. Doing so again, in even more staunchly GOP territory, would raise alarm bells for Republicans statewide.

RELATED
Democrats’ showing in Georgia special elections boosts party, unnerves Republicans

Fincher, a former prosecutor who has leaned into his Cherokee County roots, is hoping to unite Republicans around his bid.

He said the biggest issues facing Cherokee residents are high property taxes and transportation challenges.

“We need to coordinate better with the Department of Transportation and get these intersections moving (so) people can get to where they want to go,” Fincher said.

Sanders is a technology consultant who is running for “common sense solutions,” such as more affordable health care and more funding for schools and teachers. He also wants to bolster special education services.

After several special elections in the Georgia General Assembly this fall and winter and two recent resignations, Republicans hold a 101-seat majority to Democrats’ 79 seats.

About the Author

Michelle Baruchman covers the Georgia House of Representatives and statewide issues. She is a politics news and enterprise reporter covering statewide political stories.

More Stories

The Latest

Vance leans into pitchman role for Trump’s tax law in Georgia

Senate Republicans release plan to end Georgia state income tax by 2032

1h ago
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

House Democrats’ hearing on Jan. 6 anniversary will feature Geoff Duncan

Georgia Senate’s 2026 session could double as a campaign preview

Keep Reading

These are the 10 questions that will shape Georgia politics in 2026

Senate Republicans release plan to end Georgia state income tax by 2032

1h ago

Indiana US Rep. Jim Baird expected to make a full recovery following car accident, his office says

2h ago

Featured

Vance leans into pitchman role for Trump’s tax law in Georgia

Senate Republicans release plan to end Georgia state income tax by 2032

1h ago

Former APD chief must face protester’s defamation suit, judge says

Atlanta brewery buys Eats brand, iconic restaurant moving to West End