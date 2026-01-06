Voters to pick winner in Tuesday’s Cherokee County House runoff

Both candidates notched about 27% of the vote in November. Sanders was the only Democrat in the six-candidate special election.
Cherokee County is a Republican stronghold, but Democrats are looking to improve their performance there. Democrat Debra Shigley lost in a special election for a state Senate seat there last fall, but she improved 9 percentage points over the Democratwho ran for the seat in 2024.
Though most Democrats see winning Tuesday as a long-shot, they are hoping to maintain enthusiasm after another Democrat flipped a solidly Republican seat near Athens last month. Doing so again, in even more staunchly GOP territory, would raise alarm bells for Republicans statewide.
Fincher, a former prosecutor who has leaned into his Cherokee County roots, is hoping to unite Republicans around his bid.
He said the biggest issues facing Cherokee residents are high property taxes and transportation challenges.
“We need to coordinate better with the Department of Transportation and get these intersections moving (so) people can get to where they want to go,” Fincher said.
Sanders is a technology consultant who is running for “common sense solutions,” such as more affordable health care and more funding for schools and teachers. He also wants to bolster special education services.