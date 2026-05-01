During these difficult times of assassination attempts, every American must rally behind and stand up for President Donald Trump unconditionally.

Especially liberals, immigrants, and African Americans, we must stand up and show the world that all Americans stand with our president, even while disagreeing with his policies. This will show that we Americans do not accept anyone or any movement that may attack our elected leaders. Although we may voice varying opinions, we must show that it never means violence or physical attacks.

Unfortunately, a number of Americans applaud the attack on our president. At a church on Sunday, one minister commented, “You reap what you sow,” referring to President Trump’s assassination attempt. Recently, while riding MARTA buses and trains to my VA appointment, I was appalled at the number of Americans who stated, “Trump had it coming to him.”

Surely, we must agree that President Trump isn’t perhaps the most “presidential” when it comes to voicing his own opinions and policies. Nobody can overlook his frequent “uncanny” and “offensive” choice of speech. Both Republicans and Democrats are sometimes embarrassed. Sympathizers write it off by conceding, “at least we know what Trump is really thinking.”

Yet, has our discontentment driven us toward madness? For example, Jimmy Kimmel blew it again by referring to our first lady as a “widow.” Regardless of what Kimmel intended, his word choice was definitely poor. But are we Americans trying to assassinate Kimmel?