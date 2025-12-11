Washington Insider Republicans grumble about Democrat Jon Ossoff’s spending wins in Congress With Ossoff facing a tough reelection, some Senate Republicans wonder why Georgia projects are getting funded. So far, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s funding wins have been mainly about improvements to Georgia military bases, which might seem awkward for a Republican to criticize, Jamie Dupree writes. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 38 minutes ago link copied

Everything on Capitol Hill is about the next campaign, so it’s no surprise that U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is taking flak from Republicans in Congress in advance of his 2026 reelection bid. But the criticism this week from GOP senators focused on one goal for members of Congress — bringing home the bacon for their voters.

“Why does (Ossoff) receive $108m in earmarks for his reelection campaign in the latest appropriations package?” tweeted U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., demanding to know why Republicans have included Ossoff’s local funding plans in a series of government funding bills. So far, Ossoff’s funding wins have been mainly about improvements to Georgia military bases, which might seem awkward for a Republican to criticize. RELATED ‘Are you ready to fight?’ Ossoff channels 2020 energy to launch reelection bid. In the bill that ended the 43-day government shutdown, Congress also approved funding for military construction. Ossoff and fellow U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, also a Georgia Democrat, won approval for five different projects in the state, totaling nearly $44 million. These plans don’t exactly scream pork-barrel spending:

$11.4 million to fund a “corrosion control facility” for Georgia Air National Guard transport planes.

$3.7 million for work on an F-35A simulator at Moody Air Force Base.

$17.5 million for a security operations facility at Moody.

$8 million to design a maintenance hangar at Hunter Army Airfield.

$3.2 million for a new main gate at Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

There are many other earmarks for Georgia in the House-Senate spending pipeline for 2026, but it’s not clear if those will actually get approved. RELATED Opinion: Canary in the coal mine or just a GOP loudmouth? In the Senate, three Republicans have blocked work on a package of government funding bills, angered in part by the thousands of local projects sought by members of both parties. For Ossoff and Warnock, those include everything from $2 million to build a pedestrian bridge for the Beltline trail over I-20 to $1.2 million for streetscape work on Peachtree Street in Atlanta. “Earmarks are bad,” fumed U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who is irked that his own party is allowing them in both the House and Senate. “Why the enthusiasm for them now — and for helping vulnerable Democrats win elections with them?” It’s not just Democrats. Over in the House, one of Ossoff’s possible challengers, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, is pressing for $5 million to expand I-16 near Savannah. He’s one of many Republicans seeking home state earmarks.