‘Politically Georgia’ takes in the year in Georgia politics

AJC journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy look back at the biggest political moments of 2025 in a year-end edition of the podcast.
The "Politically Georgia" podcast today is focused on the events of 2025.
By
26 minutes ago

It’s the last day of the year, and the “Politically Georgia” team is taking stock of the moments that shook Georgia’s political landscape

Atlanta Journal-Constitution political columnist Patricia Murphy and senior political reporter Greg Bluestein discuss the biggest political storylines of 2025 on Wednesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast.

The duo talk about everything from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp deciding not to run for Senate to President Donald Trump’s election interference case and many other stories in between.

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

