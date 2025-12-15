Monday Mailbag: Independents, Georgia Power bills and data centers

Politics

The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.
On Monday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, AJC journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell dive into listener questions about independents, Georgia power bills and data centers.

Bluestein also analyzes what was behind Democrats stunning victory in a state House district designed for Republicans to win and how the flipped seat sent shock waves across Georgia.

