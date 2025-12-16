Democrats look to keep momentum in 2026

Democratic Party of Georgia chair Charlie Bailey — pictured speaking during the party's meeting to elect a new chairperson in May — said, "When we (Democrats) see an opportunity, we are going to move on it." (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2025)

The party picked up two seats on the Public Service Commission and a special election victory in a Republican-leaning district earlier this month.

Georgia Democrats believe they are coming into 2026 with momentum.

“When we see an opportunity, we are going to move on it,” said Charlie Bailey, the chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, in Tuesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast.

Also on the podcast, AJC journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy speak to Eric Gisler, the newly elected Democrat representing parts of Clarke and Oconee counties.

Gisler explained how Democrats flipped a northeast Georgia House seat by focusing on affordability, health care access and voter fatigue with partisan extremes.