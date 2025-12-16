Politics

Democrats look to keep momentum in 2026

Georgia Democrats Chair Charlie Bailey and state Rep.-elect Eric Gisler join the show.
Democratic Party of Georgia chair Charlie Bailey — pictured speaking during the party's meeting to elect a new chairperson in May — said, "When we (Democrats) see an opportunity, we are going to move on it." (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2025)
1 hour ago

Georgia Democrats believe they are coming into 2026 with momentum.

The party picked up two seats on the Public Service Commission and a special election victory in a Republican-leaning district earlier this month.

“When we see an opportunity, we are going to move on it,” said Charlie Bailey, the chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, in Tuesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast.

Also on the podcast, AJC journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy speak to Eric Gisler, the newly elected Democrat representing parts of Clarke and Oconee counties.

Gisler explained how Democrats flipped a northeast Georgia House seat by focusing on affordability, health care access and voter fatigue with partisan extremes.

Democrat Eric Gisler talks to supporters about his Georgia state House election victory on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, at the Trappeze Pub in Athens. (Christopher Dowd/Associated Press)
Democrat Eric Gisler talks to supporters about his Georgia state House election victory on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, at the Trappeze Pub in Athens. (Christopher Dowd/Associated Press)

“I don’t like the labels. I don’t want to support anything because it’s left or right or progressive or conservative,” he said. “We’re getting to a point where objective reality, sound reason and, quite frankly, math is going to guide my decisions.”

