Politics Terry England nearly died on his farm. He knows he was saved for a reason. A farming accident nearly cost the longtime state representative his life and livelihood. Former state Rep. Terry England sits behind his desk from the state Capitol at his home office in his Auburn, Ga, on Nov. 19, 2025. (Patricia Murphy/AJC)

Terry England remembers the exact moment earlier this year when he thought he might be dying. A former state representative and chief of staff to the GOP House speaker, England was plowing fields and clearing fallen trees on his farm near Braselton in February. . As he used a skid steer to move logs down a hill, the machine fell off balance and violently catapulted him up to the metal roof of the cab overhead.

“I didn’t have a seat belt on, like a dummy, and bounced off the roof four or five times,” he recalled. “When the machine finally stopped, I’m sitting there paralyzed from head to toe. I just remember coming to and thinking, ‘I’ve got to make myself breathe.’” His father and a neighbor heard the machine running, but not moving, a sure sign of trouble. They found him motionless and called an ambulance. RELATED Former Georgia House member recovering from farming accident Earlier that day, England and his wife, Cindy, had watched the local news and saw a story about the new Level I trauma center opening at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in nearby Gainesville that day. It was a designation England had pushed for while he was the chair of the House Appropriations Committee. After speeding by ambulance past cow fields and across the interstate, England became “PN 1,” or “Patient Number One,” at the newly upgraded trauma center, the first trauma case to come through its doors.

Longtime friend Chris Riley was the first person there, joined soon by friends, family, neighbors, and his boss, House Speaker Jon Burns. They kept a vigil as England was taken to emergency surgery to relieve swelling of his spinal cord. Seven hours later, he emerged with titanium rods bolting eight vertebrae together and a long road ahead to recovery. He was soon told he had suffered incomplete, inverted quadriparesis.

“When I woke up, I told Cindy, ‘I don’t like that we’re here and I don’t know what the good Lord’s got in mind,’” he said. “‘But he wouldn’t let this happen unless something good is supposed to come out of it.’” RELATED Opinion: Jason Esteves looks to break out of crowded Democratic field for governor The next few days were a mix of emotions. . Although he had regained some movement in his feet and toes, his hands and arms were slower to recover. He had no feeling on his skin, but efforts by nurses to stand him up sent pain radiating across his upper torso. Visits from family and friends, including secret milkshake deliveries from state Rep. Matt Dubnik, lifted his spirits. But back at the Capitol, life moved on. After 12 days in the intensive care unit in Gainesville and a wait for an available bed, England was transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, one of the best rehabilitation facilities in the country for brain and spinal cord injuries. It was another hospital that England had long worked to support during his time at the Capitol. Former state Rep. Terry England, pictured at his farm in Auburn, Ga., on Nov. 19, 2025, calls his recovery from a farm accident earlier this year "a miracle." (Patricia Murphy/AJC)

The next 10 weeks were a barrage of therapies and adjustments, struggles and milestones. “There were constant miracles,” he said. “Not just with me, but with what I’ve seen with others. To see some of these kids stand for the first time since their injury … I’m laying there just crying like a baby.” The entire community at the hospital cheered him and the other patients on. “The janitor is pulling for you. The cafeteria folks are pulling for you,” he said. “The guy running the floor cleaning machine sees you up and walking and says, ‘Hey man, looking good. Keep it up. Keep it up.’” RELATED Opinion: Marjorie Taylor Greene or Trump: Who gets MAGA in the divorce? England was released from Shepherd in May, nearly three months after his accident. He is still improving and setting goals for himself. And he’s still looking for the good reason he said God had for saving him in the first place.

“I don’t know yet,” he said. Maybe it was for him to warn people, especially farmers, to wear seatbelts on any piece of equipment that has one. “If it has wheels, you should wear a seat belt,“ he said. Maybe it was to continue his work to make the expanded Capitol complex more wheelchair and handicapped accessible, a reality he knows all too well now, as he helps Burns’ office on a part-time basis. RELATED Opinion: Jon Ossoff warned about deepfakes. Now he is one. Maybe it was to lend an ear to the young patients on his floor who came to him with their worries about what their injuries might mean for their futures. Or maybe it was to continue to fight to expand access to health care in Georgia all across the state. “Your access to quality health care should not be dictated by your ZIP code, and I think people realize that it is,” he said. “This has just made me that much more determined to try to figure out that answer.”