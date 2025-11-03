Sandy Springs mayoral candidates lay out their visions for the city

Q: Talk about your work in Sandy Springs politics.

Andy Bauman: It was never on my bingo card to do this. I had this crazy idea to start a farmers market in Sandy Springs.

I started that in 2010. It was my first interaction with our City Council. Then a City Council seat opened up, and I was encouraged and I … decided to run in 2013.

Dontaye Carter: While I have never been an elected official, I have worked in government. I’ve led up an office in government. And so there’s a great understanding of how government works.

Rusty Paul: I had just moved here when (former Sandy Springs Mayor) Eva Galambos called and asked me to get involved in the incorporation process. I worked with Eva for 13 years, and then when I was in the state Senate (I) carried the legislation to incorporate Sandy Springs.

Jody Reichel: I decided I would run for City Council (in 2017), and I went to a few meetings to learn about it. I didn’t know a lot about it, but I knew that it would be better for me to be able to advocate for North Springs High School.

