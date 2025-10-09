Politics
Senate confirms Herschel Walker following rule change

Walker was confirmed as ambassador to the Bahamas as part of a bloc with 107 others.
Former Georgia running back Herschel Walker, seen here receiving his degree last year at the University of Georgia, was one of more than 100 Trump administration nominees to be approved by the Senate this week. Walker will serve as ambassador to the Bahamas. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — Georgia native and football great Herschel Walker is now officially the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas.

Walker was confirmed this week by the U.S. Senate as part of a bloc of more than 100 people. The Senate this summer changed its rules to allow executive branch nominees to be confirmed as a group, a move by Republicans to circumvent Democrats’ efforts to slow down the process under President Donald Trump.

Walker is a longtime friend of Trump and received his endorsement when he unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. He kept a relatively low profile afterward, returning to the University of Georgia to complete a bachelor’s degree.

Walker resurfaced on the campaign trail in 2024 as Trump sought a return to the White House.

He will be the first permanent ambassador to the Bahamas in 15 years.

Others have been nominated to the post during previous presidents’ terms but were not confirmed.

That includes Calvin Smyre, the former dean of Georgia’s Legislature who resigned from the state House after President Joe Biden nominated him to serve as Bahamian ambassador. When the Senate did not confirm him, Biden nominated Smyre a second time. When the Senate sent that nomination back without a vote, Biden chose not to submit the name a third time.

There were others with connections to Georgia confirmed this week alongside Walker.

Bill White, the leader of the failed Buckhead cityhood movement, was confirmed as ambassador to Belgium, and political operative Billy Kirkland was confirmed as assistant secretary of the Interior Department as part of that same group.

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

(Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Getty)

Credit: Philip Robibero / AJC

Amy Bielawski is worried she may not be able to afford health care through Georgia Access.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

