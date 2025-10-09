Walker resurfaced on the campaign trail in 2024 as Trump sought a return to the White House.

He will be the first permanent ambassador to the Bahamas in 15 years.

Others have been nominated to the post during previous presidents’ terms but were not confirmed.

That includes Calvin Smyre, the former dean of Georgia’s Legislature who resigned from the state House after President Joe Biden nominated him to serve as Bahamian ambassador. When the Senate did not confirm him, Biden nominated Smyre a second time. When the Senate sent that nomination back without a vote, Biden chose not to submit the name a third time.

There were others with connections to Georgia confirmed this week alongside Walker.

Bill White, the leader of the failed Buckhead cityhood movement, was confirmed as ambassador to Belgium, and political operative Billy Kirkland was confirmed as assistant secretary of the Interior Department as part of that same group.