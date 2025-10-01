“The poll results are what you would expect seven months from an election when the vast majority of voters are not paying attention,” said Esteves, who also is running for governor on the Democratic side.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy also look at results from the ballot box as they analyze a suburban Senate race that underscores Republican strength in the exurbs.

Then, the duo discusses the unraveling of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ election interference case against Donald Trump, which is now all but dead amid scandal and setbacks.

