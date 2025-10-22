Planned Parenthood Southeast’s board has hired a law firm to investigate allegations against the abortion-rights group’s executive leadership, according to a statement from the organization. The investigation comes after a group of former and current Planned Parenthood Southeast staff and board members launched a website and Instagram account, making a range of claims about interim President and CEO Mairo Akpose. Those claims allege Akpose expressed conservative views on sexual identity and that she is not fully supportive of Planned Parenthood’s stances on reproductive rights. The website was hosted by KEACALI, a company cofounded by former Planned Parenthood Southeast President and CEO Carol McDonald who signed an agreement when they left the organization last year barring them from making disparaging statements about Planned Parenthood. (McDonald uses they/them pronouns.) The day after the website was published, lawyers for Planned Parenthood Southeast told McDonald it violated the terms of their agreement, according to a cease-and-desist letter reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The website has been deactivated, but critics of executive leadership have taken their message to social media, including an account on Instagram dedicated to their complaints. Organizers behind the account say that more than 500 former staffers, board members, partners and stakeholders have signed a letter calling for Akpose’s removal. The AJC attempted to reach Akpose for comment, but she did not return calls or texts seeking comment. Her LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages all appear to have been deactivated. An account on X is private. Representatives at Planned Parenthood Southeast did not comment on specific claims made against Akpose and the people she’s hired, other than to say they were aware of them.

Explore Planned Parenthood honors family of women who died from incomplete abortions

The board of directors released a statement saying they were taking the “allegations seriously and have retained a nationally recognized law firm to conduct a thorough review.” “The board is steadfastly committed to transparency, accountability and delivering affordable, non-judgmental reproductive care across Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi,” the statement read. “We will never waiver in our commitment to ensuring access to abortion and education, as we tirelessly advocate for policies that prioritize equitable access to care for all.” A Planned Parenthood Federation of America spokesperson said each local Planned Parenthood is in charge of its own personnel decisions. Akpose was hired as a human resources consultant in 2023 and appointed interim president and CEO by the board the following year. Since becoming CEO, Akpose’s detractors told the AJC she wouldn’t use the preferred pronouns of transgender and nonbinary staffers, in person and in emails, despite listing her own pronouns in her email signature. Planned Parenthood Southeast has been supportive of LGBTQ issues for decades. Representatives from the advocacy arm of the organization have regularly testified against legislation that they say would negatively impact LGBTQ rights, including against bans on transgender students from playing sports according to their gender identity and against a “women’s bill of rights” bill that would have changed the word “gender” to “sex” throughout the state code. As interim CEO, critics said Akpose touted what some former Planned Parenthood employees call “heteronormative” views, speaking about relationships as though LGBTQ relationships didn’t exist. Kaylah Oates-Marable, the former Georgia state director for Planned Parenthood Southeast, said she didn’t see Akpose advocate for LGBTQ issues during her tenure. “Mairo has never once said anything regarding the LGBTQ community. She’s never talked about anything with the trans community. I’ve never heard her say anything that would show she’s an ally,” she said. “I don’t claim to know what is in her heart or her motives; however, her actions as a leader, first in the HR space at PPSE and then in the interim CEO space, are not in alignment with our vision or our values,” said Jessica Swanson, who served as the director of education and outreach for the organization until she was laid off last month by human resources staff. Oates-Marable, who also was among those laid off last month, said it appeared to her that the new hires had little knowledge of reproductive health practices or policy. She and other former and current employees say they want Akpose, those she hired and the board of the organization’s nonprofit arm, which approved Akpose’s hiring, to resign.

Oates-Marable said going public with her concerns was not an easy decision.