Politics Georgia isn’t redrawing districts despite Trump’s push. At least for now. The president has pressured GOP-led states to redraw maps to expand Republican control of Congress — but Georgia lawmakers indicate they’re waiting on the Supreme Court before making any moves. Lawyer Bryan Sells points at the Democrats’ proposed redistricting map during the second day of a Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee hearing at the Georgia State Capitol. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2023)

When dozens of Georgia Republican lawmakers made a pilgrimage to the White House last week, their discussions centered on MAGA-friendly policies and ways to advance President Donald Trump's agenda in the upcoming legislative session. What they didn't discuss, attendees said, was Trump's ongoing campaign to redraw congressional maps to cement Republican control of the U.S. House, according to a half-dozen legislators and a White House official who were not authorized to speak publicly about the meeting. While Trump has pressed other GOP-led states to strengthen the party's hold on Congress — including a new North Carolina map last week designed to give Republicans another seat — senior Georgia Republicans say there's no such effort underway here. At least not yet.

Georgia Republicans pose for a photo during a recent visit to the White House. (Courtesy) Some lawmakers have privately expressed surprise that Georgia has thus far escaped Trump's attention, particularly as other Republican-controlled states have bowed to pressure. Two things may account for that. Redrawing district lines in Georgia could make some Republican seats in the closely divided state competitive. And any changes could be preempted by a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Voting Rights Act. Officials say they don't expect a new push in the Republican-controlled General Assembly until the high court's ruling, expected in the spring. Their decision could limit lawmakers' ability to use race as a factor in drawing maps by weakening a key provision of the landmark civil rights legislation. The court's conservative majority last week indicated it might strike down a majority Black congressional district in Louisiana, a precedent that would clear the way for state legislatures to eliminate majority Black and Latino districts that Democrats usually win. Until a ruling, which isn't likely until next year, it appears any overhaul of Georgia's maps is on hold.

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns speaks to the media in the state capital south atrium. Wednesday, July 16, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Legislative leaders indicated as much. House Speaker Jon Burns' office said another round of redistricting is not on the radar. "The House deals with the facts, not hypotheticals," said Kayla Green, a Burns spokeswoman. "Any comment on this matter prior to the court's ruling would be premature and speculative." Allies of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and other Senate GOP leaders said they share the same stance. And Trump's administration isn't pushing them on the issue, at least not yet, according to senior officials. Democrats are poised for a fight if the dynamic shifts. A report from Black Voters Matter and Fair Fight Action said if the Supreme Court weakened the Voting Rights Act Republicans could eliminate two "minority opportunity" districts in Georgia.

Saira Draper (D-Atlanta) says she backs legislation to limit redistricting to once a decade. (Natrice Miller/AJC) State Rep. Saira Draper, an Atlanta Democrat who is one of her party's voting rights experts, said she backs legislation to limit redistricting to once each decade. "This will force elected officials to be responsive to the needs of their constituents and evolve with them — or be replaced by someone who can," she said. "Whether it's the Republicans who are in charge or the Democrats, it's never appropriate for elected officials to choose their voters." 'The most political activity' State legislators typically redraw political maps near the start of each decade, using new U.S. Census data to adjust House districts to reflect population changes. Redistricting in the middle of a decade is less common — and often far more contentious.

But Trump and his allies began urging a gerrymander months ago, worried about a Democratic takeover that would allow them to impede Trump's agenda. Democrats need to gain three seats next year to flip control of the House, and the president's party historically loses seats in the midterm elections. The first state to heed Trump's call was Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott overcame internal skepticism and fierce Democratic opposition to push through a map that could yield up to five new GOP seats. Missouri lawmakers followed with a revised map that could help Republicans win another seat. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pushed through a redrawn map that could yield up to five new GOP seats. (Eric Gay/AP) Some Republicans in Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana and Nebraska are taking steps to pave the way for a redrawing of their boundaries. And North Carolina lawmakers last week approved changes to reshape the state's only swing district, now held by a Democrat. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has countered with an effort that could help Democrats flip as many as five Republican-held districts in his deep-blue state. But it first must be approved by voters in a Nov. 4 election. In Georgia, lawmakers are no strangers to mid-decade map revisions. Since 2006, more than 70 legislative and congressional districts have been redrawn outside the normal redistricting cycle, according to Fair Districts GA, a group that advocates for more neutral maps. That includes a broad overhaul in 2006 engineered by the newly elected GOP majority, which came after the a federal appeals court tossed out a partisan gerrymander approved by Democrats. State Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, speaks regarding redistricting bill HB 1EX during a special legislative session at the Capitol in Atlanta in 2023. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2023)