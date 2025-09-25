Politics
School superintendent candidate running on transparency, ‘parent choice’

Former state Rep. Mesha Mainor, who switched to the Republican Party, is one of two Republicans taking on incumbent Superintendent Richard Woods.
Mesha Mainor

Credit: Hand

Credit: Hand

By
3 hours ago

Former state Rep. Mesha Mainor says she is running for state school superintendent because parents want transparency.

“They want to know what is going on,” Mainor said in an exclusive interview on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast.

Mainor, who represented a statehouse district in southwest Atlanta, switched from Democrat to Republican in 2023 after breaking with her former party on the issue of private school vouchers.

“I am definitely a strong advocate for school choice,” said Mainor. “I prefer us to call it parent choice because at the end of the day, it’s parents making a decision.”

She lost her bid for reelection to her House seat in 2024 to Democrat Bryce Berry. Now she is running against GOP incumbent State School Superintendent Richard Woods as a Republican.

“I believe that the Republican constituency wants better schools, they want their schools to be safe,” said Mainor. “That’s more important than who is the incumbent.”

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

