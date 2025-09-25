Former state Rep. Mesha Mainor says she is running for state school superintendent because parents want transparency.
“They want to know what is going on,” Mainor said in an exclusive interview on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast.
Mainor, who represented a statehouse district in southwest Atlanta, switched from Democrat to Republican in 2023 after breaking with her former party on the issue of private school vouchers.
“I am definitely a strong advocate for school choice,” said Mainor. “I prefer us to call it parent choice because at the end of the day, it’s parents making a decision.”
She lost her bid for reelection to her House seat in 2024 to Democrat Bryce Berry. Now she is running against GOP incumbent State School Superintendent Richard Woods as a Republican.
“I believe that the Republican constituency wants better schools, they want their schools to be safe,” said Mainor. “That’s more important than who is the incumbent.”
Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC
5 takeaways from talk with Ga. school superintendent candidate Mesha Mainor
The former state representative, who switched parties to become a Republican in 2023, was a recent guest on the AJC's "Politically Georgia" podcast.
DNC chair stumping in special state Senate runoff election
Democrats are bringing out Ken Martin, a top official in the party, to support a state Senate campaign in parts of Fulton and Cherokee counties.
Republican wins runoff in north-metro state Senate special election
Trucking company founder Jason Dickerson defeats Democrat Debra Shigley, who drew national support.
Featured
Credit: AJC staff
Proposed Athens hotel behind storied UGA ‘President’s House’ faces pushback
A developer aims to build an Athens hotel behind a storied mansion that housed University of Georgia presidents. Neighbors, including R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, are pushing back.
Shoddy construction at Georgia data center killed worker, suit says
Sloppy electrical work by an Atlanta contractor caused a worker’s electrocution at a massive data center under construction in Fayetteville, his parents allege in a lawsuit.
Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants
The Atlanta 50 is back. AJC dining critics Ligaya Figueras and Henri Hollis guide you to where food, drink, service and atmosphere combine for the best metro restaurants.