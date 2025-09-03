U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter is just getting into a competitive U.S. Senate race, but there is already one celebrity he’s trying to bring into his camp: Taylor Swift.
Following the news of the Grammy award-winning pop icon’s engagement to the Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, the St. Simons Island Republican pitched a Georgia destination wedding for the happy couple.
“This is a storybook wedding, and they should have it in a storybook city. They need to have it in Savannah, Georgia,” Carter said on Wednesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast.
“Forsyth Park is beautiful,” he said when asked about a venue for the power couple.
In non-Taylor news, Carter spoke with Atlanta Journal-Constitution senior political reporter Greg Bluestein about Congress returning from summer recess, the Epstein files and Israel.
